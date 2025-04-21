Senior Leadership Hiring Consultant

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Senior Leadership Hiring senior advisor is critical within bp’s global talent acquisition team, dedicated to attracting and securing top senior leadership talent. Acting as a trusted advisor to senior business leaders, this role owns the end-to-end recruitment process for senior positions, ensuring the selection of diverse, high-caliber individuals who drive organizational success. Collaborating closely with sourcing specialists and senior people & culture partners, the role will proactively cultivate talent pipelines aligned with bp’s leadership priorities and diversity objectives.

Role purpose:

The role focuses on the recruitment for senior leadership roles across the business and acts as a key connection point between the business leader, candidate and recruitment agencies (if applicable). A strong focus on candidate and customer experience ensures high-quality execution across all projects. The role will also focus on brokering Group Leader executive search activity and Level E hiring.

What you will do:

Senior Leadership Recruitment: Support and coordinate end-to-end recruitment processes for senior leadership roles, ensuring smooth operations from defining requirements with business leaders to sourcing, interviewing, and onboarding processes.

Diverse & Exclusive Talent Pipelining: Closely collaborate with the Sourcing team to support the development and maintenance of diverse leadership talent pipelines, aligned with the organization’s DEI commitments and business needs.

Stakeholder management: Act as a key point of contact for hiring teams, facilitating effective communication between business leaders, recruiters, and sourcing specialists to support leadership hiring initiatives.

Candidate Experience Management: Ensure a high-quality candidate experience by maintaining visible, engaging, and responsive communication throughout the recruitment process, positioning the organization as an employer of choice.

Collaboration with Sourcing Teams: Work closely with sourcing specialists to ensure a steady flow of people for senior leadership positions, applying their expertise to tap into diverse talent pools.

Market Intelligence & Talent Trends: Assess and analyse leadership hiring trends, competitor activity, and market intelligence to support talent acquisition strategies

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Support efforts to integrate diversity, equity, and principles into leadership recruitment by ensuring diverse group of candidates representation and fair, inclusive hiring practices.

Talent Strategy Consulting: Provide consultative insights to senior leaders on hiring standard processes, workforce planning, and talent pipelining, giving to the company’s overall leadership and talent strategy.

Metrics & Reporting: Assist in supervising and reporting key recruitment metrics, such as candidate diversity, hiring timelines, and sourcing effectiveness, to drive continuous improvement.

What you will need:

University degree, preferably in a related field

Proven experience in senior-level recruitment or executive search, with a track record of successfully hiring for senior leadership positions in sophisticated, global organizations.

Proven experience collaborating with senior business leaders and P&C partners to define hiring needs, develop recruitment strategies, and provide strategic advisory support.

In-depth knowledge of executive and senior leadership recruitment practices, including sourcing techniques, interview methodologies, and candidate assessment.

Demonstrated ability to build diverse candidate pipelines for senior roles, with a solid understanding of the importance of DEI in talent acquisition.

Familiarity with talent market trends and executive talent dynamics, with the ability to adapt strategies based on evolving market conditions.

Skills:

Diversity hiring

Global Talent Knowledge

Executive Candidate Engagement

Technology Proficiency

Technical:

Analytical & Data-Driven: Ability to leverage data, market intelligence, and competitive insights to shape recruitment strategies and advise decision-making

Technology Proficiency: Proficiency in recruitment tools, CRM systems, and sourcing platforms to streamline and enhance the hiring process.

Executive Candidate Engagement: Strong skills in engaging passive senior leadership candidates and handling executive-level recruitment processes with professionalism and tact.

Diverse Talent Acquisition: Expertise in building diverse and exclusive talent pipelines, with a focus on senior leadership roles and critical capabilities

Behavioural:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to influence and build credibility with senior collaborators.

Critical thinking with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement.

Adaptability & Problem-Solving: Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, global environment, adapting to changing priorities, and solving sophisticated recruitment challenges

Management & Influence: Exceptional communication and relationship-building skills, with the ability to influence senior leaders and provide trusted recruitment advice.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that a team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

