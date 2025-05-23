Senior Manager Board Governance

Job summary

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Company Secretary's Office

The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.

Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity. The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance. This role will sit within the Board and Committees sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Head of Board and Committees, UK. Based in our corporate headquarters in St James’, Piccadilly, there is an expectation for this role to be present in the office 3 days a week with 2 days worked from home.

Company secretarial activities including but not limited to:

PLC Board and Committee support

Meeting management

Assist Head of Board and Committees on end-to-end support for the BP p.l.c. board and its four committees, including coordinating agendas and leading the co-ordination of pre-read for the board and the four committees, working with relevant partners to ensure board presenters re clear on pre-read and meeting details, tracking progress of submission for pre-read and monitoring lessons learnt and the tracking of actions.

Ensuring compliance with law, regulation and company secretarial practice to the main board and additional committees

Responsible for end-to-end support for a main committee of the BP p.l.c. board which includes management of the committee meeting cycle, uploading papers to the board portal, and drafting certain governance related papers and skeleton minutes for that committee.

Responsible for co-ordinating and uploading papers to the board portal for the Board and authoring certain governance related papers and skeleton minutes for the board. Working in coordination with the CEO’s office and their leadership team on agenda planning to create forward agenda plan.

Secretary to the Results committee, which includes the uploading of papers to the board portal, attending meetings, and taking and producing meeting minutes in a timely manner.

With support from the board governance manager, responsible for co-ordinating any board off-site visits applicable to the Board or any of its four committees.

Management of any external Board events with the bp Events team.

Stakeholders

Responsible for becoming a trusted advisor to the company secretary, members of the BP p.l.c. board and key members of the CEO, CFO and leadership team offices.

Responsible for building relationships with other key relevant partners within the bp group, including senior members of the teams outside of CSO that also support in ensuring the Board and its four committees meet their remits.

Governance

Responsible for co-ordinating the review of the Board and Committee terms of references.

Map the Principal Risks and the Terms of Reference for the Board and its four committees against the proposed annual Board calendar to ensure the PR's and ToR are covered within the agendas for the year, and monitor progress throughout the year.

Accountable for the assignment and tracking of board Director training.

Maintain the register of Director (inc. Executive Directors) external appointments, conflicts schedule and Overboarding schedule. Performing governance / conflicts reports for the external appointments of Directors.

Ownership of the drafting and circulation of NED Dashboard updates, including the maintenance of the SharePoint folders supporting the dashboard.

Assist with the administration of the annual director questionnaire process - inc. circulation, collation of data and maintaining records.

Board projects

Board evaluation - supporting the Head of Board and Committees with the board evaluation process - evaluator engagement, timeline creation, arranging meetings/engagements, dissemination of documents (end to end management of process).

Director induction (and retirement) - Lead on appointment and induction process (documents, statutory filings (e.g. Companies House), contracts, induction meeting timeline, conflicts, exit questionnaire etc.).

Annual report/20-F

Responsible for drafting certain sections of the corporate governance report within the Annual Report, including the main Committee report that the role has responsibility for.

Board and committee budget and NED fees

Accountable for the board & committee budget, managing and optimising third party spend related to board and committee logistics, including Director fees and external advisor relationships.

Ensuring the payment of NED fees. Setting up new NEDs in the bp payroll system and taking care of the Payroll department when a NED retires.

Other

Mentoring and guiding the Board Governance Manager.

Lead on the identification, development and implementation of digital practices to drive efficiency and quality in the board and committee workflow. Support on other aspects of the Company Secretary’s functional activity as and when required.

Key Skills & Capabilities

Proven experience in a company secretarial role

Experience of working in a fast-paced, complex business

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism

Desire to pursue pioneering governance standards

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment

Experience of change management, process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations

Organised and able to adapt to a constantly evolving environment

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Strong influencing skills

Commercial fluency

Good working knowledge of the UK Corporate Governance regime and related regulation/legislation

Good working Knowledge of UK listing regime

Education / Qualifications

Chartered Secretary, lawyer or equivalent professional qualification

Experience

Experience in a FTSE 100 or large complex FTSE 250 plc Company Secretary environment required

Previous experience in global energy/or mining sector is desirable but not required

Why join bp:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



