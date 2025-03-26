Entity:Finance
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As the world and bp evolve, Finance Business and Technology (FBT) plays a crucial role in delivering business solutions that drive outstanding outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions that help transform bp, powered by inspired individuals in a dynamic environment.
The Senior Manager – Customer Excellence and Capability is a strategic leadership role responsible for driving global customer excellence, insights, digital transformation, and partner excellence. This role ensures the highest standards of service delivery, performance management, and capability development across the organization’s customer operations.
Working across multiple geographies and functions, the role will lead innovation in digital workforce solutions, drive transformation initiatives, and build a high-performing service culture.
Customer Excellence: Define and implement customer-centric strategies to enhance service quality and customer experience globally. Drive continuous improvement and standard methodologies to optimize customer interactions and service delivery. Champion a culture of excellence by establishing clear benchmarks, consistently measuring performance, and ensuring alignment with our business objective
Insights and Performance: Develop and lead key performance indicators to monitor and improve customer service effectiveness. Leverage data analytics and customer insights to drive informed decision-making and strategic improvements. Implement feedback mechanisms to ensure customer satisfaction and proactively address service gaps.
Partner Excellence: Establish strong governance frameworks for partner management, aligning with business goals. Optimize partner performance through structured engagement, capability-building programs, and service-level management. Drive collaboration with external partners to innovate and improve service delivery models.
Digital Innovation and Workforce: Lead digital transformation initiatives, demonstrating automation and emerging technologies to enhance efficiency. Drive adoption and collaboration of digital workforce and optimize human resources. Collaborate with technology teams for seamless integration of digital tools into customer operations.
Transformation and Service Excellence: Lead and implement large-scale transformation programs to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Identify and implement standard processes, frameworks, and methodologies to drive service excellence. Engage cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of organizational change initiatives.
Capability Management: Develop and implement a global capability-building framework to enhance skills and competencies across customer operations. Champion a culture of continuous learning through structured training programs, certifications, and career development pathways. Identify future skill requirements and develop strategies to build organizational readiness.
Benchmarking & Best Practices: Establish and maintain global benchmarks for quality and operational performance. Conduct competitive analysis and industry benchmarking to identify improvement opportunities. Implement standardized frameworks based on benchmarking insights.
Industry Body & Peer Relationships: Engage with industry bodies, forums, and peer organizations to stay ahead of trends, regulatory changes, and standard processes. Represent the company in industry conferences, working groups, and thought leadership discussions. Develop relationships with external authorities and industry leaders to drive innovation and partnership.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.