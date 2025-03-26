This role is eligible for relocation within country

Role Synopsis

As the world and bp evolve, Finance Business and Technology (FBT) plays a crucial role in delivering business solutions that drive outstanding outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions that help transform bp, powered by inspired individuals in a dynamic environment.

The Senior Manager – Customer Excellence and Capability is a strategic leadership role responsible for driving global customer excellence, insights, digital transformation, and partner excellence. This role ensures the highest standards of service delivery, performance management, and capability development across the organization’s customer operations.

Working across multiple geographies and functions, the role will lead innovation in digital workforce solutions, drive transformation initiatives, and build a high-performing service culture.

Key Accountabilities:

Customer Excellence: Define and implement customer-centric strategies to enhance service quality and customer experience globally. Drive continuous improvement and standard methodologies to optimize customer interactions and service delivery. Champion a culture of excellence by establishing clear benchmarks, consistently measuring performance, and ensuring alignment with our business objective

Insights and Performance: Develop and lead key performance indicators to monitor and improve customer service effectiveness. Leverage data analytics and customer insights to drive informed decision-making and strategic improvements. Implement feedback mechanisms to ensure customer satisfaction and proactively address service gaps.

Partner Excellence: Establish strong governance frameworks for partner management, aligning with business goals. Optimize partner performance through structured engagement, capability-building programs, and service-level management. Drive collaboration with external partners to innovate and improve service delivery models.

Digital Innovation and Workforce: Lead digital transformation initiatives, demonstrating automation and emerging technologies to enhance efficiency. Drive adoption and collaboration of digital workforce and optimize human resources. Collaborate with technology teams for seamless integration of digital tools into customer operations.

Transformation and Service Excellence: Lead and implement large-scale transformation programs to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Identify and implement standard processes, frameworks, and methodologies to drive service excellence. Engage cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of organizational change initiatives.

Capability Management: Develop and implement a global capability-building framework to enhance skills and competencies across customer operations. Champion a culture of continuous learning through structured training programs, certifications, and career development pathways. Identify future skill requirements and develop strategies to build organizational readiness.

Benchmarking & Best Practices: Establish and maintain global benchmarks for quality and operational performance. Conduct competitive analysis and industry benchmarking to identify improvement opportunities. Implement standardized frameworks based on benchmarking insights.

Industry Body & Peer Relationships: Engage with industry bodies, forums, and peer organizations to stay ahead of trends, regulatory changes, and standard processes. Represent the company in industry conferences, working groups, and thought leadership discussions. Develop relationships with external authorities and industry leaders to drive innovation and partnership.

Key Competencies & Capabilities

Strategic Leadership – Ability to drive global COE initiatives and influence key partners.

– Ability to drive global COE initiatives and influence key partners. Customer-Centric Approach – Deep understanding of customer needs, service excellence, and operational standard methodologies.

– Deep understanding of customer needs, service excellence, and operational standard methodologies. Data-Driven Decision Making – Expertise in insights, analytics, and performance management.

– Expertise in insights, analytics, and performance management. Transformation & Organisational Change – Strong background in leading large-scale transformation projects.

– Strong background in leading large-scale transformation projects. Digital & Innovation Focus – Experience with AI, automation, and digital workforce solutions.

– Experience with AI, automation, and digital workforce solutions. Stakeholder Management – Collaborate across functions, geographies, and external partners.

– Collaborate across functions, geographies, and external partners. Capability Development – Passion for building skills, talent development, and driving a learning culture.

– Passion for building skills, talent development, and driving a learning culture. Benchmarking and Industry Engagement – Strong understanding of industry standards and implement effective methods.

Technical Capability

Solid understanding & experience with customer journey and experience.

Balance Scorecard Reporting.

Black Belt & Six Sigma Certified.

Agile Scrum Master & Practitioner.

Exemplifies and promotes Agile values and principles.

Experience in organizational change principles, methodologies, and tools.

Experience with project management toolsets e.g., MS Project, JIRA, etc.

Statistical and data analysis skills.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Experience succeeding in complex and changing environments, including the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned activities.

Exceptional team harmony skills and a consistent track record to collaborate effectively with colleagues, even without direct authority

Effective communication skills; able to communicate effectively at all levels.

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior partners and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations.

Self-aware and skilled at managing impact on others. Applies judgment and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider business in support of cross-segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgment/wise counsel.

Business Capability

Ability to make decisions clearly aligned to end user/business and bp strategy.

Partner management – ability to engage, collaborate, co-create with, and influence key business partners. Uses collaborations, basic consultancy skills, and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Continually enhances skills in active listening, influencing, facilitation, and communication.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service.

Excellent problem-solving and business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition and documentation, test planning, deployment approaches.

Ability to accurately collect information to understand and assess the clients’ needs and situation. Adept documentation abilities, with experience in preparing business requirements, supporting documentation, test scripts, and meeting notes.

Great employee/user experiences – demonstrating design thinking and service-centric design methodologies.

Mindsets

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of clarity.

- Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of clarity. Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; constantly seeks ways to transform, improve, and innovate; builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a unified team environment.

- Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; constantly seeks ways to transform, improve, and innovate; builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a unified team environment. Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; encourage the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast, and implement solutions at pace.

- Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; encourage the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast, and implement solutions at pace. Effortless customer experiences - Understanding customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

- Understanding customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences. Digital first - Keeps up to date with innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems; encourages delivering creative digital solutions.

Qualifications & Experience

Master’s degree in business, operations, or a related field.

20+ years, demonstrated ability in customer excellence, service transformation, or related fields, preferably in a global setting.

Proven expertise in driving digital transformation and implementing automation to enhance service delivery

Strong leadership experience with a track record of leading high-performing teams.

Experience working with cross-functional teams and senior partners.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



