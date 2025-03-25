Senior Manager, Software Engineer (Staff Software Engineer)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Please note that this is a Lead Individual Contributor role - we're looking for candidates who are technically strong in hands-on coding.

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050!

Bp's Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We are the driving force behind the technology that fuels bp's operations, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery to our esteemed customers. Our teams have varied strengths to cater for a broad spectrum of interests, encompassing everything from infrastructure and backend services to customer-centric web and native applications. With a keen emphasis on agility, we champion using native AWS and Azure services as our infrastructure foundation, including serverless architectures. Our ethos is not just about using the best tech for the task but also encouraging an environment where our software and platform engineers thrive, learn, and continuously evolve. Be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners.

What you will deliver

Design sophisticated software components, services, and platforms. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback

Lead the delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow best practices including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity

Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. You’ll work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all of our services more re-usable and resilient

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Expert in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Outstanding communication skills

Able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Expert in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Strong in systems design

Proven experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Master in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been successfully delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Master in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Master in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

Evidenced experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Master ability in data modeling and database design

Master ability in SQL



Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

You have a product-centric mindset that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with amazing user experiences and customer service

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

