Senior Modelling Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: Fuels and Low Carbon Technology is s team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide cutting edge solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also provide support across Technology in Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Sciences and our academic research programmes.

Let me tell you about the role:

You will be part of the India branch of a global computational science and engineering team.

The broader team forms bp's center of excellence (CoE) for advanced scientific, computational modelling capabilities - computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite-element structural analysis (FEA), and general multi-physics modelling - supporting all our current and evolving low-carbon businesses. This CoE combines its deep subject-matter expertise with industry-leading high-performance computing and other digital technologies in solving some of the most challenging problems related to developing safe, reliable and efficient energy systems.

What you will deliver:

You will independently carry out multiple projects at a time that require computational modelling in support of our businesses involved in producing oil, gas and refined fuels. You will deliver these projects on time, meeting or exceeding the expectations of our internal customers.

You will interact closely with other members of the modelling team, in carrying out your projects or supporting broader efforts in business support or capability development.

You will stay abreast of recent developments in the field, and creatively implement them in boosting our capability.

You will proactively and enthusiastically learn the technical and engineering details of our processes, and creatively find opportunities for innovation and technology development.

You will stay close to targeted academic programs and relevant conferences, seek opportunities for collaboration and publications/presentations.

Experience / Capabilities:

Master's degree or equivalent experience at minimum (STEM based), PhD in Engineering preferred, and 5+ years of industrial experience.

Proven expertise in the following areas: computational modelling of scientific problems - especially computational fluid dynamics (CFD). Use of CAD tools and computational mesh generation techniques. Multi-phase flows, heat & mass transport. Commercial and/or open-source CFD codes. Linux operating systems, C/C++, Python.

Excellent communication skills and adept at interacting with domain experts from different business units.

A strong fundamental understanding of CFD, especially turbulence and multiphase flows, and significant experience in applying this understanding to industrial problems, preferably relevant to Oil & Gas, Refining, and Renewables industries.

An entrepreneurial mentality capable of identifying opportunities and uses technical capability to generate potential value to bp. Uses agile practices and mindset to progress high priority activities at pace. Applies technical skills to create innovative, step-change methodologies to keep bp on the forefront of multi-physics modelling.

Uses technical knowledge to provide insight and solve complex problems for a business team. Uses technical judgement to make recommendations even when there is pressure to support an alternative view.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis (Inactive), Chemical kinetic modelling, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Group Problem Solving, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes, Thermophysical modelling, Thought Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

