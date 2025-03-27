Job Family Group:Legal Group
Role Overview
The Senior Paralegal - Commercial will collaborate closely with attorneys and other legal professionals within BP Legal, related to fuel and convenience retail, and to a lesser extent, aviation, marketing, lubricants, and biofuels. Our Senior Paralegal works closely with attorneys within our Customers and Products (C&P) business as well as others within BP Legal.
Your key responsibilities will include preparing and reviewing commercial contracts, conducting due diligence, and providing essential litigation support. You'll be at the forefront of legal research, resolving routine questions, and maintaining organized commercial files.
If you're driven, detail-oriented, and ready to make a significant impact, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for. Join us and be part of a team that values innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the legal field.
This is a hybrid role, with a combination of remote work and in-office presence required at our office located at 30 S. Wacker in downtown Chicago.
How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000-$110,000 per year *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
