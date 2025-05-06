Senior Piping Vibration Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Intent

The Senior Vibration Engineer role is intended to assist bp’s Pressure System Integrity Engineers and Mechanical Engineers in the effective provision of activities related to vibration and condition-based monitoring of pipework systems and other equipment on the BP assets. The work being based on the Energy Institute (EI) Guidelines for the Avoidance of Vibration Induced Failure in Process Pipework (AVIFF), and its associated technical modules, as well as the requirements of the BP technical practices and procedures, plus any other relevant codes and standards

The Senior Vibration Engineer is a key technical role designed to enhance the integrity and reliability of BP's assets by focusing on vibration and condition-based monitoring. This role is pivotal in ensuring the safety and cost-effectiveness of operations while adhering to the highest industry standards and practices.

Key Aspects of the Role:

Safety: Execute activities safely under the guidance of the Pressure System Engineer and Mechanical Engineer, utilizing Integrity Management (IM) standards and processes to ensure the safety of all operations.

Risk Management: Uphold the integrity of operational barriers and deliver a high-quality vibration management program to mitigate risks associated with equipment failure due to vibration.

Cost Efficiency: Collaborate with BP teams to foster a cost-competitive environment, enhancing business margins while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and asset integrity.

Decision Rights:

Equipment Strategy: Collaborate with BP Pressure System Integrity Engineers (PSIE) and Mechanical Engineers to determine the necessity of a specific equipment strategy for vibration monitoring and analysis.

Anomaly Assessment and Tracking: Jointly decide with BP PSIE and Mechanical Engineers on the appropriate level of notification for vibration anomalies and the routing of IM anomaly-related activities.

Work Management: Work in conjunction with BP PSIE and Mechanical Engineers to make decisions regarding the approval or rejection of work deferral requests, ensuring that work management aligns with operational priorities and risk assessments

Responsibilities

Conduct and review quantitative assessments to evaluate the risk of failure due to vibration in main lines, small-bore connections, and thermowells.

Investigate potential vibration issues identified by BP or during inspections and perform subsequent qualitative assessments as needed.

Develop comprehensive vibration management plans, including scheduling annual and ad hoc surveys.

Perform critical vibration assessments on BP’s operational plants and provide expert advice on the implications of the assessment results.

Prepare work packs that align with client policies and procedures.

Analyse survey and monitoring data using appropriate techniques and equipment, or review contractor-provided results, to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Generate technical reports detailing findings and analyses for client review.

Monitor and track vibration anomalies within the BP database, coordinating necessary corrective actions.

Participate in and document discussions at relevant meetings with third parties and BP representatives.

Oversee vibration contractors to ensure the use of proper measurement techniques and adherence to project specifications.

Provide pre- and post-visit briefings to third parties and document the proceedings.

Recommend and procure necessary equipment for current and future projects, ensuring the expansion of the work portfolio.

Formulate Method Statements to guide the installation of vibration equipment and outline testing methodologies.

Manage BP’s vibration equipment inventory, maintain usage logs, and verify that all equipment meets specifications and calibration standards.

Mentor junior staff to develop their competencies and meet expected performance levels.

Oversee the daily operations of the department to achieve corporate goals and objectives.

Create and update work procedures and essential documentation to comply with corporate standards.

Act as the Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for addressing all vibration-related issues and inquiries at BP

Education

Must have education requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical/structural engineering or equivalent discipline

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years of experience specifically in field vibration measurements (pipework or machinery)

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Knowledge of the EI guidelines (AVIFF) including its Technical modules T5, T6, T7, T10, T11, T12 & T13.

Knowledge of fatigue assessment in accordance to BS7608.

Knowledge of pipework vibration and static mechanical equipment vibration management.

Knowledge of Thermowell Resonance.

Knowledge of the common causes of vibration in the oil/gas sector (Mechanical Excitation, Pulsation, Acoustic VIFF, etc.).

Ability to work in a team to solve problems and be a good communicator, both written and verbal in English.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Ability of reading PID, ISO, Hook-Up Drawings and preparation of vibration survey report.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Asset Management packages, Vibration Analysis packages like SKF/Bentley Nevada/CSI, Smart Office, ME scope, and Engineering analysis software like Bentley PULS, CAESAR II, ANSYS

Shift support

Working hours (India/AGT shift) to support Business Partners.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

