Senior Process​ Engineer-Site Projects-TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

About Us:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Senior Process Engineer will join the bpTSI discipline engineering team to provide process engineering expertise, oversight, judgment and support to the Production & Operations (P&O) bp Solutions (bpS) Site Projects Team.

What you will deliver

Provide process engineering expertise to P&O bp Solutions Site Projects teams

Deliver, support, review, approve and assure technical deliverables in service of site projects, across all phases of project execution

Support the Site Projects Team and Engineering Contractor(s) to deliver engineering scopes, including to:

provide technical oversight, review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables

contribute to development of design documents including Statements of Requirements (SOR) and Basis of Design (BOD), as well as engineering design philosophies and strategies

work with engineering contractors during specification, tender, selection, purchase, installation and commissioning of process equipment to provide bp technical integrity assurance

Review technical bid analysis of equipment

provide technical evaluations of requests for exceptions/deviations to specifications or standards

Participate as an active contributor in P&ID reviews and incorporate Operational requirements in P&ID’s

serve as a key contributor and facilitate when necessary, during hazard identification and risk assessment studies, such as HAZID, HAZOP, LOPA, and PHSSER

determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place

provide leadership in addressing process design issues with considerations of cost, schedule, and quality

work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities in line with project schedules, and assist bp’s Engineering Manager in contract performance management

provide process engineering expertise to project MoCs and to site projects / modifications

assure quality and consistency in electrical equipment delivery on projects

record and share relevant learnings

maintain a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards and regulations that pertain to process engineering

Exceptionally, support other engineers in the process and process safety discipline engineering team to deliver engineering expertise through mentoring, coaching and peer review

Coach earlier career engineers to aid in their technical and professional development

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety culture and behaviors

Record relevant lessons learned in the bp shared learning system, escalate as necessary and incorporate into local activities, both in the discipline engineering community as well as the site projects teams; and follow through to drive incorporation into specifications, practices and procedures

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical/Process Engineering

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Registered Professional Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent, with minimum five (5) years experience of Engineering work in Capital projects. Strong preference will be given to experience in brownfield projects.

Total years of experience:

12+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Deep experience providing process engineering expertise to oil, gas, and refining projects, including oversight and guidance of engineering contractors

Experience and working knowledge of HYSYS and other simulation software, including development of the heat and material balance of a system

Experience with relief valve and flare system design and specification

Experience and working knowledge of equipment design, specification, installation, repair and maintenance

Experience in a front-line process engineering role in projects and/or operations in oil & gas processing facilities

FEL-3 and Detailed Engineering experience on projects

Working knowledge of the process engineering regulations and industry codes and the ability to explain requirements to others in simple terms

Risk and process safety facilitation experience, with ability to lead a team to align around productivity and collaboration (HAZOP/LOPA, HAZID, etc.)

Track record of improving safety and reliability at an industrial facility, preferably oil/gas/petrochemical processing through engagement and influence

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience with application of process control and/or advanced process control working in an operational environment, brownfield modifications, equipment skid package design, front end engineering, scoping and technical evaluation

Experience working with a remote team and collaborative approach to delivery

Demonstrated success in cross-functional engineering improvements

Skilled in brownfield modifications, equipment skid package design, front-end engineering, and technical evaluation

Proven track record in risk management and electrical safety

Consistently delivers results under pressure

You will work with

Site Projects Engineering Manager

Engineering Contractor(s)

Process and Process Safety Discipline Engineering Team

Other bp Discipline Engineers

bp Solutions Site Projects Teams

Operations & Maintenance personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift

Working hours (UK shift) to support Business Partners - 2 PM to 11 PM

% travel requirements

10%

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA), Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.