Senior Process Safety Engineer-Site Projects-TSI

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

The Process Safety Engineer provides support to Site Projects to help ensure compliance with applicable regulations and help manage and reduce process safety risk. The Process Safety Engineer will be actively involved with regulatory required process hazard analysis and management of change activities to help ensure risks are identified and managed.

Provision of deep process safety engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with Site Projects Engineering Managers to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require engineering input to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Provides process safety expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine process safety engineering calculations and analysis including dispersion modelling

Support development of Process Design Basis / Project Safety Philosophies

Provides process safety expertise to MoCs, brownfield projects and modifications, hazard identification and risk assessment processes

Collaborates seamlessly to review deliverables from external contractors and vendors to meet project baseline and bp requirements.

Provides process safety expertise to delivery of regional projects and leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is process or process safety related

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Ensures compliance and audit requirements are met for all responsible activities.

Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

10 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry

15-20 Years

Ability to manage contractors on behalf of bp

Experience with facilitation of HAZIDs

Experience with facilitation of HAZOP/LOPA

Experience with facilitation of What-Ifs

Extensive technical understanding of process engineering, understanding of process modelling tools

Good understanding of risk management including the use of risk barrier diagrams processes in the oil and gas industry

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for process engineering

Ability to manage safety across all stages of the project design process

Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Process Safety Engineering

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Passion for Excellence in Project Delivery and Continuous Improvement

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction

Operations personnel

Refinery and Production Teams

Projects Team

External contractors/vendors

Working hours (India/US Shift 1400-2300) to support Business Partners

10%

This position is not available for remote working



