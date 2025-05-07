Senior Product Designer

Job summary

You will work with

Working closely with business leads and managers, the role will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met . This role will interact directly with our B2B and B2C businesses across multiple countries, technology development teams, business product owners and 3rd party vendors. Ideally you will be experienced in managing the delivery of CRM solutions in meeting the demand of the business.

Let me tell you about the role

A Product Designer at bp doesn’t just create designs — they shape experiences that matter. You’ll design innovative digital experiences, from apps to websites, that are user-friendly, visually appealing, and accessible to everyone. This role includes understanding user needs, conducting research, creating wireframes and prototypes, collaborating with product and project managers, business partners, and engineers, and ensuring a seamless user experience from concept to final product. They blend creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration to craft products that solve real-world problems and meet user needs while aligning with our business objectives.

This is your opportunity to bring bold ideas to life, working alongside a passionate team to define the future of digital experiences.

What you will deliver

User research & analysis: Conduct user research to understand diverse customer needs, behaviors, and challenges, and use these insights to inform your designs. You’ll ensure our products truly resonate with our users.

Wireframes & prototypes: Bring ideas to life by creating wireframes and prototypes that showcase the product’s structure, functionality, and flow. You’ll iterate quickly to find the best solutions before development.

Inclusive user experiences: Champion accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that our designs meet or exceed global accessibility standards (WCAG). Implement strategies to enhance user experiences for all, with a focus on individuals with disabilities creating innovative, user-centred solutions that prioritise inclusion and accessibility at every stage.

User Experience (UX) design: Craft intuitive and seamless user experiences, ensuring the product is easy to use, accessible, and meets user needs by applying established UX principles and design standards.

User Interface (UI) design: Design the visual elements of the product, including typography, color schemes, icons, and layout, ensuring the design is visually appealing and aligns with brand guidelines.

Cross-functional collaboration: Partner with product managers, developers, and other teams to turn ideas into reality, ensuring designs are technically feasible and align with business objectives.

Usability testing: Test and refine your designs through usability sessions, gathering feedback to deliver intuitive and seamless user experiences.

Documentation & guidelines: Maintain detailed design documentation to ensure transparency and consistency across projects and teams, ensuring all design decisions and processes are well-documented for future reference.

What you’ll need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A Bachelor’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field — or equivalent experience.

Proven experience as a Product Designer or similar role.

A strong portfolio showcasing your design skills, including UX and UI projects.

Expertise in tools like Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Creative Suite.

A deep understanding of UX/UI principles, accessibility standards, applying established UX principles and design standards

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, thriving in a team environment.

A passion for creating accessible, user-first designs.

Preferred skills and experience

Hands-on experience with front-end development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Experience conducting user research and usability testing.

Familiarity with Agile or other iterative design and development methodologies.

A commitment to accessibility, with knowledge of WCAG or other accessibility frameworks.

Familiarity with AI tools and technologies, including understanding how AI can positively impact the field of product design.

At this level, the Product Designer is a skilled professional who leads user research efforts, driving deep insights into user behaviors and pain points. They create wireframes and prototypes that incorporate complex interactions and user flows. Their UX and UI designs create seamless and engaging user experiences. They take a leadership role in cross-functional collaboration, facilitating design discussions, resolving conflicts, and ensuring alignment with business objectives.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



