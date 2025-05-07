Senior Product Manager - Castrol

Entity:Technology
Working closely with business leads and managers, the role will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met . This role will interact directly with our B2B and B2C businesses across multiple countries, technology development teams, business product owners and 3rd party vendors. Ideally you will be experienced in managing the delivery of CRM solutions in meeting the demand of the business.
A Product Manager takes ownership of overall product and portfolio success, focusing on understanding customer needs and identifying opportunities to significantly improve its experience. This role involves defining product strategy, crafting a compelling vision, and driving the product lifecycle from concept to launch and scaling. Collaboration is key, working closely with engineers, designers, and business partners to deliver impactful solutions. The role requires a methodical approach to evaluating outcomes, ensuring alignment with bp’s financial, operational, and customer strategies. As a hands-on contributor, the Product Manager manages day-to-day accountability and performance management to achieve product success.
At this level, the Product Manager is proficient in applying core product management principles to achieve business and customer goals. They play an active role in developing customer-centric products, leveraging data insights to refine strategies and guide decision-making. Responsibilities include managing technical and operational processes, defining product requirements, and addressing mid-level challenges independently. Collaboration with cross-functional teams is emphasized, ensuring alignment between business strategies and product outcomes. Their ability to balance customer needs, data insights, and operational excellence is evident in their contributions.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
