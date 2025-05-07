Senior Product Manager - Castrol

Job summary

You will work with

Working closely with business leads and managers, the role will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met . This role will interact directly with our B2B and B2C businesses across multiple countries, technology development teams, business product owners and 3rd party vendors. Ideally you will be experienced in managing the delivery of CRM solutions in meeting the demand of the business.

Let me tell you about the role

A Product Manager takes ownership of overall product and portfolio success, focusing on understanding customer needs and identifying opportunities to significantly improve its experience. This role involves defining product strategy, crafting a compelling vision, and driving the product lifecycle from concept to launch and scaling. Collaboration is key, working closely with engineers, designers, and business partners to deliver impactful solutions. The role requires a methodical approach to evaluating outcomes, ensuring alignment with bp’s financial, operational, and customer strategies. As a hands-on contributor, the Product Manager manages day-to-day accountability and performance management to achieve product success.

What you will deliver

Business focused:

Analytical and commercially focused, using data-driven insights, metrics, and analytics to evaluate product performance and link outcomes to strategy

Clearly define why we are pushing a product, considering market, competitor, technical, and operational aspects of bp’s strategy and vision

Understand business and technical economic value, such as TCO, unit economics, NPV, ROIC, and other commercial measures

Translate vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while handling cyber, operational, and/or regulatory risks

Plans and control costs associated with running a product, including collecting, analysing, and reporting cost/benefit information to more optimally provide value

Human centered:

Know and empathize with internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reinvent and innovate product solutions

Integrate customer and partner feedback loops to ensure that product solutions and outcomes meet organizational needs

Ability to coach team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Technology driven:

Use lean, iterative experiments and low-fidelity prototyping to find signal, validate hypothesis, and iterate before moving to scale

Collaborate with partners to define end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions

Engage with partners on data management, laying out how data is processed, stored, accessed, and protected

Assess opportunities for reusing enterprise solutions and build new platforms with enterprise scalability in mind

A keen curiosity about emerging tools and technologies

Transformational leadership:

Partner with team members on new working practices to drive collaboration and efficiency

Balance customer insights, business goals, and industry opportunity spaces

Influence and create alignment across a broad set of senior executives and partners to secure resources and overcome impediments to bringing products to market

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

At this level, the Product Manager is proficient in applying core product management principles to achieve business and customer goals. They play an active role in developing customer-centric products, leveraging data insights to refine strategies and guide decision-making. Responsibilities include managing technical and operational processes, defining product requirements, and addressing mid-level challenges independently. Collaboration with cross-functional teams is emphasized, ensuring alignment between business strategies and product outcomes. Their ability to balance customer needs, data insights, and operational excellence is evident in their contributions.

Preferred experience:

BS/MS in Business, Economics, STEM or equivalent experience

Significant experience in product management, with a consistent track record of delivering successful products

