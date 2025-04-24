This role is not eligible for relocation

As the Senior Project Controls Engineer, AGT Subsea unit you will be deployed to the project team (in line with the centralized organization principles) and report to the AGT Project Controls Manager. You will then be the focal point for all Project Controls activities for the AGT Subsea unit. As part of your role, you will lead and integrate multiple practitioners to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning & scheduling, cost engineering and management of change. You will also have a key role developing the Project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders.



Please note that this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with the AGT Subsea PGM, project teams, Project Controls Manager, Project Controls team members, and Project Controls squad leads.

Use performance data to provide timely project insights to the overall leader of the Unit.

Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the Unit.

Lead, integrate and support the development of the project controls team for the Unit.

Coach and mentor future project controls talent.

Be focal point within the Unit for all performance management and reporting.

Make performance management information more easily accessible.

Ensure robust project controls processes and tools are implemented within the Unit and support implementation of standard PC process, tools and practices.

Provide leadership with forward-looking information identifying expected Project cost performance and comparisons against approved Financial Memorandum (FM) targets.

Performance manages contractors and suppliers and ensure delivery against PCPs working with CAMs.

Support the stage gate estimates and basis of estimate for the Unit.

Prepare and co-ordinate cost and schedule review data.

Deliver inputs to the Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the Unit

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (including trends) for the Unit.

Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the Unit.

Apply digital technologies to deliver accurate performance information.

Assist the Project Controls Manager in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs), coordination of financial updates (QPFs), internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs) and regular overall project reporting.

Support preparation of OBRs.

Share good practice and knowledge within the PCE CoP and drive standardization

Work on central transformation initiatives and drive adoption in the Unit

Ensure personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviors.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Degree Qualified or equivalent training and extensive years of experience in Project Controls.

10+ years’ experience within project controls.

Proven, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with a strong track record of delivery.

Excellent communication skills - ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Excellent working relationships and management of key senior partners.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality planning management reporting information.

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited (preferred).



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



