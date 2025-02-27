Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the ERP Transformation Programme, coordinating performance management, financial tracking, governance, and risk management for SAP S/4HANA transformation initiatives. You will collaborate with programme leadership, finance teams, IT governance, risk management teams, external representatives, and system integrators to ensure efficient project execution and alignment with financial and strategic objectives.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Project Manager – ERP Transformation (Performance), you will be responsible for ensuring the successful financial, risk, and performance management of large-scale ERP transformation projects. This role is less about direct project execution and more about enabling governance, visibility, and control across key workstreams.

Your role will focus on programme performance metrics, financial oversight, risk mitigation, and ensuring adherence to project governance frameworks. You will play a meaningful role in ensuring that ERP transformation initiatives remain on track, deliver value, and meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

What You Will Deliver

Establish and maintain project performance tracking mechanisms, ensuring that ERP transformation initiatives meet their timelines, budgets, and encouraged benefits.

Drive financial management for ERP projects, including budget forecasting, cost tracking, variance analysis, and funding governance.

Lead programme risk management efforts, identifying key risks, mitigation strategies, and ensuring issues are led effectively.

Ensure adherence to ERP transformation governance frameworks, providing visibility across executive collaborators.

Create and maintain programme-wide dashboards and performance reporting, supervising key deliverables and identifying performance gaps.

Collaborate with finance, procurement, and vendor management teams to oversee commercial engagements, vendor contracts, and spend optimization.

Ensure compliance with corporate finance policies, regulatory reporting requirements, and risk controls.

Manage executive reporting, steering committee updates, and governance reviews, providing critical insights to senior leadership.

Support continuous improvement initiatives within the ERP programme, ensuring lessons learned and standard methodologies are incorporated.

Provide guidance and oversight to PMO analysts and junior project managers, fostering a performance-driven culture.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Business, Project Management, or a related field.

8+ years of experience in project/programme management, with a focus on ERP transformation, financial management, and governance.

Strong expertise in financial management, cost control, and benefit realization tracking.

Experience in managing risks, issue resolution, and escalation processes in large ERP programmes.

Strong understanding of PMO governance, executive reporting, and stakeholder engagement frameworks.

Proven ability to work across finance, procurement, and executive leadership teams to ensure effective programme controls.

Experience in managing third-party vendors, system integrators, and commercial contracts.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to track and interpret complex programme data.

Proficiency in programme management tools such as Microsoft Project, Jira, ServiceNow, or Power BI for analytics and reporting.

Desired

PMP, PRINCE2, or SAFe certification.

Experience working on SAP S/4HANA transformation programmes.

Prior experience in regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

Familiarity with corporate finance regulations, cost accounting, and compliance frameworks.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



