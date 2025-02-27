Senior Project Manager – Integrated ERP Roadmap

Job summary

You Will Work With

This role is a key part of bp’s ERP Transformation Programme (Quantum), supervising the planning, execution, and governance of SAP-related projects. You will work closely with business collaborators, programme leadership, PMO teams, IT service teams, system integrators, and ERP architects to ensure the successful delivery of SAP S/4HANA and associated ERP initiatives.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Project Manager – Coordinated ERP Roadmap, you will be responsible for leading SAP project planning, execution, governance, and risk management within the ERP transformation programme. You will play a key role in ensuring that ERP projects are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with enterprise business objectives.

Your responsibilities will include programme governance, project execution, risk mitigation, collaborator engagement, and PMO coordination. You will ensure adherence to standard processes in project management methodologies, working within structured Agile, Waterfall, or hybrid ERP delivery frameworks.

What You Will Deliver

Working as part of the Quantum Transformation Office, lead the end-to-end delivery of SAP ERP transformation projects, ensuring alignment with business goals.

Develop and lead project plans, schedules, budgets, and prioritisation.

Work closely with ERP programme leadership, SAP solution teams, and PMO functions to ensure detailed execution.

Lead all aspects of governance, reporting, and compliance with project methodologies and standard processes.

Act as the primary interface between business teams, IT partners, and external system integrators.

Lead project risks, dependencies, and issues, ensuring timely resolution.

Facilitate partner engagement and communications, ensuring alignment across leadership teams.

Drive the adoption of structured project management practices, including Agile, Waterfall, and hybrid methodologies.

Ensure consistency to ERP programme governance, change control, and quality assurance standards.

Support testing, training, and post-go-live stabilization efforts.

Mentor and guide junior project managers and PMO staff, fostering a culture of perfection in project execution.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, Technology, or a related field.

8+ years of experience in project management, with experience leading SAP ERP projects.

Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA implementation, ERP transformations, and SAP programme execution.

Demonstrable ability to lead project execution, partner management, and risk mitigation.

Solid understanding of PMO governance, programme controls, and SAP implementation standard methodologies.

Experience working with third-party vendors, system integrators, and SAP service providers.

Good communication, leadership, and negotiation skills.

Experience working with Agile, Waterfall, and hybrid project management methodologies.

Proficiency in programme management tools such as Microsoft Project, Jira, or ServiceNow.

Desired

PMP, PRINCE2, or SAFe certification.

Experience delivering large-scale SAP ERP transformation programmes in sophisticated environments.

Familiarity with SAP Activate methodology, business process reengineering, and SAP data migration strategies.

Prior experience in supervised industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



