Senior Project Manager

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

That ensures that M&C Europe is supported with safe & compliant operations and underpin key commercial strategies with customer mindset, technological expertise, & steady delivery

Let me tell you about the role

A Project Manager at bp drives the successful delivery of products, platforms, and services by applying structured development and execution methods, including Agile. This role ensures alignment with bp’s strategic objectives through comprehensive planning, execution, and delivery oversight. Project Managers skillfully balance constraints, manage team members and interdependencies, mitigate risks, and resolve conflicting priorities to deliver successful outcomes.

What you will deliver

Project and programme management : Develop and implement detailed project plans, including schedules, budgets, resource allocation, and delivery roadmaps. Use appropriate methodologies to deliver projects on time, within budget, and at the desired quality. Coordinate across teams to ensure project alignment with bp’s strategic objectives.

Delivery oversight in Agile environments : Work within Agile frameworks to align project milestones with iterative delivery cycles. Coordinate across multiple teams to track progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value. Support Agile practices at the organizational level by fostering collaboration and adaptability.

Risk and change management : Identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks to project success. Proactively address issues and adapt plans to manage changes effectively while ensuring project objectives remain achievable.

Stakeholder alignment and engagement : Build strong relationships with business, technical, and external partners to maintain alignment on goals, requirements, and delivery priorities. Act as a communication link between partners to ensure clarity and focus throughout the project lifecycle.

Continuous improvement and process optimization: Lead efforts to refine project management practices, focusing on repeatable and measurable processes. Drive initiatives to improve delivery efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance project outcomes while maintaining a culture of continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Great communication with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and effectively.

Strong problem-solving with the ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions.

Strong leadership and relationship skills, able to motivate and inspire cross-functional teams.

At this level, the Project Manager independently manages projects, using structured methodologies and tools to deliver on time and within budget. They collaborate across functions to ensure alignment on goals and maintain project momentum. Stakeholder management becomes a core strength, as they balance priorities and manage expectations. Agile practices are applied to enhance team productivity, while systems development management ensures effective integration of new processes and technologies.

Preferred experience:

Experience in project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity.

Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., Microsoft Project, Jira, Smartsheet, Microsoft ADO).

Practical application of Agile frameworks

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



