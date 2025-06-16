This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About the role

In this key role, the Senior Reliability Engineer will provide engineering support to a wide range of activities associated with the safe, efficient, and reliable operations of bp Wind Energy assets. The primary focus being to increase the reliability of the operating wind farms through reliability initiatives, continuous improvement, and asset optimization.

You will be accountable for:

Lead and conduct root cause analysis and resolution of site

specific and/or fleet-wide mechanical, electrical, control

systems, and component/system related issues, including any

design changes required for existing equipment

Coordinate with site personnel, operations team personnel, and

third-party contractors on operational initiatives, turbine

mechanical or electrical system technical issues, root cause

analyses, design work, and maintenance activities

Provide on-site technical support on an as-needed basis

Run technical turbine-related projects including cost estimates,

project schedules, coordinating with contractors/service

providers, tracking progress, and generating executive

summary reports

Engage turbine OEMs and service providers in conjunction with

current engineering resources, on technical issues relating to

their products and services

Provide operational input into the development of future wind

projects

Support development and review of procedures relating to

turbine and mechanical or electrical system maintenance

Support consolidation of feedback from facilities related to

OEM performance

Support the development of reliability Key Performance

Indicators for the bp Wind fleet

Lead on reliability improvement programs for the bp Wind fleet

Education and experience:

A bachelor's degree in engineering from an accredited college (Master’s Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Control Systems Engineering, PE License preferred).

5 plus years' experience working on reliability of wind turbine generators.

Demonstrated experience in issue assessment/resolution and experience across various GE wind turbine platforms is essential.

It's also important to have:

Background in mechanical or electrical system troubleshooting,

problem solving, and root cause analysis

Extensive experience in operating and maintaining wind turbine

generators

Deep understanding of wind turbine generator components,

configurations, controls, and operation

Understanding of reliability principles and experience effectively

applying those principles to improve wind turbine reliability

Ability to work with complex technical, operational, compliance,

and safety-related technical issues and ensure that sites are

running safety and efficiently

Ability to work with diverse teams in both office and field

operations environments and ability to actively engage with

business unit leadership

Project management experience, specifically handling the

schedule and budget aspects of projects

Formal training/accreditation and experience with leading Root

Causes Analysis and Incident Investigation

How much do we pay (Base)?. ($121,000.00 - $173,000.00 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



