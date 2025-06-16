Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Reliability Engineer

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston, United States of America - Remote
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ097183
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Description:

About the role

In this key role, the Senior Reliability Engineer will provide engineering support to a wide range of activities associated with the safe, efficient, and reliable operations of bp Wind Energy assets. The primary focus being to increase the reliability of the operating wind farms through reliability initiatives, continuous improvement, and asset optimization.

 You will be accountable for:

  • Lead and conduct root cause analysis and resolution of site

  • specific and/or fleet-wide mechanical, electrical, control

  • systems, and component/system related issues, including any

  • design changes required for existing equipment

  • Coordinate with site personnel, operations team personnel, and

  • third-party contractors on operational initiatives, turbine

  • mechanical or electrical system technical issues, root cause

  • analyses, design work, and maintenance activities

  • Provide on-site technical support on an as-needed basis

  • Run technical turbine-related projects including cost estimates,

  • project schedules, coordinating with contractors/service

  • providers, tracking progress, and generating executive

  • summary reports

  • Engage turbine OEMs and service providers in conjunction with

  • current engineering resources, on technical issues relating to

  • their products and services

  • Provide operational input into the development of future wind

  • projects

  • Support development and review of procedures relating to

  • turbine and mechanical or electrical system maintenance

  • Support consolidation of feedback from facilities related to

  • OEM performance

  • Support the development of reliability Key Performance

  • Indicators for the bp Wind fleet

  • Lead on reliability improvement programs for the bp Wind fleet

Education and experience:

  • A bachelor's degree in engineering from an accredited college (Master’s Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Control Systems Engineering, PE License preferred).

  • 5 plus years' experience working on reliability of wind turbine generators.

  • Demonstrated experience in issue assessment/resolution and experience across various GE wind turbine platforms is essential.

 It's also important to have:

  • Background in mechanical or electrical system troubleshooting,

  • problem solving, and root cause analysis

  • Extensive experience in operating and maintaining wind turbine

  • generators

  • Deep understanding of wind turbine generator components,

  • configurations, controls, and operation

  • Understanding of reliability principles and experience effectively

  • applying those principles to improve wind turbine reliability

  • Ability to work with complex technical, operational, compliance,

  • and safety-related technical issues and ensure that sites are

  • running safety and efficiently

  • Ability to work with diverse teams in both office and field

  • operations environments and ability to actively engage with

  • business unit leadership

  • Project management experience, specifically handling the

  • schedule and budget aspects of projects

  • Formal training/accreditation and experience with leading Root

  • Causes Analysis and Incident Investigation

How much do we pay (Base)?. ($121,000.00 - $173,000.00  (Minimum & Maximum))  *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.  You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines


