About the role
In this key role, the Senior Reliability Engineer will provide engineering support to a wide range of activities associated with the safe, efficient, and reliable operations of bp Wind Energy assets. The primary focus being to increase the reliability of the operating wind farms through reliability initiatives, continuous improvement, and asset optimization.
You will be accountable for:
Lead and conduct root cause analysis and resolution of site
specific and/or fleet-wide mechanical, electrical, control
systems, and component/system related issues, including any
design changes required for existing equipment
Coordinate with site personnel, operations team personnel, and
third-party contractors on operational initiatives, turbine
mechanical or electrical system technical issues, root cause
analyses, design work, and maintenance activities
Provide on-site technical support on an as-needed basis
Run technical turbine-related projects including cost estimates,
project schedules, coordinating with contractors/service
providers, tracking progress, and generating executive
summary reports
Engage turbine OEMs and service providers in conjunction with
current engineering resources, on technical issues relating to
their products and services
Provide operational input into the development of future wind
projects
Support development and review of procedures relating to
turbine and mechanical or electrical system maintenance
Support consolidation of feedback from facilities related to
OEM performance
Support the development of reliability Key Performance
Indicators for the bp Wind fleet
Lead on reliability improvement programs for the bp Wind fleet
Education and experience:
A bachelor's degree in engineering from an accredited college (Master’s Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Control Systems Engineering, PE License preferred).
5 plus years' experience working on reliability of wind turbine generators.
Demonstrated experience in issue assessment/resolution and experience across various GE wind turbine platforms is essential.
It's also important to have:
Background in mechanical or electrical system troubleshooting,
problem solving, and root cause analysis
Extensive experience in operating and maintaining wind turbine
generators
Deep understanding of wind turbine generator components,
configurations, controls, and operation
Understanding of reliability principles and experience effectively
applying those principles to improve wind turbine reliability
Ability to work with complex technical, operational, compliance,
and safety-related technical issues and ensure that sites are
running safety and efficiently
Ability to work with diverse teams in both office and field
operations environments and ability to actively engage with
business unit leadership
Project management experience, specifically handling the
schedule and budget aspects of projects
Formal training/accreditation and experience with leading Root
Causes Analysis and Incident Investigation
How much do we pay (Base)?. ($121,000.00 - $173,000.00 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
