Senior Reservoir Engineer

The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s deepwater assets & acreage in the western hemisphere. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, communicate effectively, and uses sound technical judgment, with a focused skills in classical reservoir engineering analyses and reservoir management. The successful candidate must exhibit technical leadership skills and soft skills such as influencing, integration and effective communication, with strong mentoring and coaching skills. This role is part of an integrated team of engineers and geoscientists.
This role will have in-depth exposure to some of the most active and valuable regions in the bp portfolio and strongly influence the forward direction of the assets and acreage, resource progression plans and project options.
Advanced skills in all aspects of classical reservoir engineering techniques including:
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Reservoir Analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir Management, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.