Senior Reservoir Engineer

The Reservoir Engineering position supports bp’s deepwater assets & acreage in the western hemisphere. This is a high-profile position which requires an applicant who shows initiative, can influence, communicate effectively, and uses sound technical judgment, with a focused skills in classical reservoir engineering analyses and reservoir management. The successful candidate must exhibit technical leadership skills and soft skills such as influencing, integration and effective communication, with strong mentoring and coaching skills. This role is part of an integrated team of engineers and geoscientists.

This role will have in-depth exposure to some of the most active and valuable regions in the bp portfolio and strongly influence the forward direction of the assets and acreage, resource progression plans and project options.

Key Accountabilities & Essential Experience

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to support identification, evaluation and progression of value-generating resources in producing assets or exploration/appraisal opportunities.

Generate development and depletion plan scenarios, and understand concept screening to ensure an economic and viable development concept for field development and project progression.

Ensure subsurface products align to bp’s technical expectations for sanction decision quality of development.

Uncertainty and risk analyses with strong data integration skills to inform business decisions.

Build appropriate models to describe and test a range of sensitivities. These models may be classical and/or numerical, depending on scope and available data and analogs.

Support well planning process for upcoming exploration, appraisal and development wells, as well as analysis, interpretation and integration of data acquired from the wells.

Lead integrated efforts in reservoir development and management, project maturity, new well planning and base management

Proficiency in reservoir management and development practices including reservoir performance and production forecasting, classical reservoir engineering (PTA/Petex suite), field development planning, fluid properties, and reservoir surveillance.

Resource estimation and reporting per requirements as well as identification, justification, and implementation of resource opportunities in discovered and/or producing assets

Able to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a project lead or individual contributor as required

Track record in coaching, mentoring, and building capability in others

Excellent teamwork, technical presentation & communication skills

Essential Education

Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering or related engineering field

Minimum of 12 years reservoir engineering experience

bp does not offer sponsorship of employment-based nonimmigrant visa petitions for this role

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Advanced skills in all aspects of classical reservoir engineering techniques including:

Pressure Transient Analysis (PTA): analytical and numerical; multi-well analysis and deconvolution is desired.

Rate Transient Analysis (RTA) including type curve modeling and flowing Material Balance.

Numerical Modeling and prediction is desired.

Material Balance techniques

Decline curve analysis

Benchmarking skills

Experience in water injection development and waterflood performance

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Reservoir Analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir Management, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration



