Senior Reservoir Engineer - TSI

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

As a Senior Reservoir engineer you will be responsible for utilising broad reservoir engineering experience to inform reserves estimation, resources progression and the appropriate reservoir management activities and/or Carbon storage plans are implemented.

You will have the opportunity to work across BP global portfolio on projects as diverse as early field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. You will be responsible for supporting region decisions on reserves estimation, reservoir management, and production forecasting.

Work closely with the regions across the globe, utilising broad classical reservoir engineering methods to properly analyse and integrate wells and reservoir data into the team’s current understanding.

Lead classical reservoir engineering analyses, integrating rate and pressure transient analysis, material balance, decline curve and volumetric analyses into reservoir evaluation and reserves estimation.

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to support identification, evaluation, and progression of value-generating resources.

Provide technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources.

Apply reservoir engineering concepts to understand and optimize the production and recovery, Including Rock and fluid properties, relative permeability, and depletion mechanisms.

Promote hydrocarbon resources progression by assessing surveillance and analogue data, development activities and materiality, and working across multi-disciplines to provide input and justification for reserves/resources estimation and reporting, following company’s guidelines.

Ensure subsurface products align to bp’s technical expectations for reserves estimation.

Collaborate with engineers in global teams to analyse field performance and advise on improving recovery.

Bsc / Msc degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering or related applied science engineering

Have a strong understanding of reservoir analysis fundamentals such as pressure transient analysis, decline curve analysis and material balance.

Good industry track record as Reservoir Engineer. Relevant classical reservoir engineering experience in Reservoir Management, Reservoir Performance, and Analytical Reservoir Engineering workflows.

Experience with classical RE toolkits (e.g. PETEX IPM, Kappa (Saphir)).

Strong working experience with well test analysis, PTA and RTA.

Waterflood management and/or gas reservoir management experience.

Skilful communication and influencing skills, with track record of sharing learnings.

Able to manage multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities.

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a squad member as required.

15+ years’ experience as Reservoir Engineer, with experience in classical reservoir engineering and reserves estimation

Basic knowledge of CCUS subsurface workflow.

Experience of using simulation models to support decisions.

Your line manager will be the TSI Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and subject matter experts.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



