Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Reward Specialist

Senior Reward Specialist

Senior Reward Specialist

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ096666
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

  • The role will support the delivery of reward operation activities globally

  • Ensures timely and accurate delivery of reward operations

  • Provides reward analytical and operational excellence

  • Ensure consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our operations processes

  • Ensures alignment to all internal and external policies and principles

Key Accountabilities: 

  • Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities

  • Support query management through SalesForce cases

  • Provide reward advisory support for Employees, Line Managers and People & Culture teams

  • Liaise with Reward teams to support query resolution

  • Support the delivery and execution of timely and accurate reward process operations, such as annual performance & reward review

  • Support application of reward processes and policy in line with bp group standards.​

  • Ensure reward related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to S+S teams​

  • Support local, regional and global reward projects as required.​

  • Consistently apply reward process and policy in line with group standards

  • Drive continuous improvement to optimise reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Strong analytical and numeracy skills

  • Comfortable with MS Excel

  • Fluent in English

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

  • Good relationship skills

Desirable Criteria:

  • Proficient in using CRM systems

  • Proficient in using Microsoft 365

  • Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday or other HR data management system

  • Experience in data analytics and reporting

  • Strong process improvement proficiency

  • Continuous Improvement approach

  • One Team’ behaviours

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp