Senior Reward Specialist

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
The role will support the delivery of reward operation activities globally
Ensures timely and accurate delivery of reward operations
Provides reward analytical and operational excellence
Ensure consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our operations processes
Ensures alignment to all internal and external policies and principles
Key Accountabilities:
Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities
Support query management through SalesForce cases
Provide reward advisory support for Employees, Line Managers and People & Culture teams
Liaise with Reward teams to support query resolution
Support the delivery and execution of timely and accurate reward process operations, such as annual performance & reward review
Support application of reward processes and policy in line with bp group standards.
Ensure reward related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to S+S teams
Support local, regional and global reward projects as required.
Consistently apply reward process and policy in line with group standards
Drive continuous improvement to optimise reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Strong analytical and numeracy skills
Comfortable with MS Excel
Fluent in English
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Good relationship skills
Desirable Criteria:
Proficient in using CRM systems
Proficient in using Microsoft 365
Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday or other HR data management system
Experience in data analytics and reporting
Strong process improvement proficiency
Continuous Improvement approach
One Team’ behaviours
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.