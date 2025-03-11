Senior Risk Advisor [Gas and Low Carbon Energy focus] - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

You will assist the Senior HSE&C Risk Manager and stakeholders in developing, executing, and verifying bp’s Safety and Operational (S&O) risk management process.

Your responsibilities include:

Developing and documenting the S&O risk management process for your business, acting as a risk SME.

Consulting for the Senior Vice President, HSE&C Vice President, Leadership Team, and business risk advisors.

Contributing to strategic risk management improvement programs, procedures, and guidance.

Helping new businesses establish their risk profile, providing technical S&O risk support, being responsible for significant changes, and ensuring group risk alignment. This includes reviewing risk management plans.

Applying risk identification, assessment techniques, and barrier management to common risks in your business.

Supporting cumulative risk management and risk-based decision-making.

Lead on the measurement, analysis and insights of group-wide risk management process health via the use of key performance indicators and metrics and self-verification programs.

Lead on the maintenance of group wide S&O risk management capability programs to support discipline health.

You will also:

Contribute to group-wide capability development and lead initiatives within your business.

Lead and mentor risk advisors, onboarding them and guiding their work.

Mentor and lead your business in commercial, strategic, and compliance risk management, including knowing when to engage subject matter experts.

What you will deliver

Group level documentation or guidance on S&O risk management techniques

Business level requirements or guidance on S&O risk management techniques including the relationship to other work management processes such as deferral management and control of work

Consultation on: standard processes – internally and externally, analysis and insights on the business risk profile and risk management processes, advice on risk management and mitigation approaches, specific quality assurance on the management of new and significantly changed S&O risks in the business

Written and spoken presentations on relevant risk management topics to the business leadership team

Risk management process capability programs

Risk management process insights

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

University degree or equivalent in a risk and HSE related subject

Preferred education/certifications:

Qualification in Risk Management for example from the Institute of Risk Management or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

7-10 yr. experience in implementing risk management programs in the relevant business context

Must have experiences/skills :

Extensive technical understanding of risk identification, risk assessment and barrier management techniques in a high hazard industry

Good level of understanding of industry best practices in risk management

Extremely high levels of written and spoken English

Strong written and spoken communication and presentation skills

A good level of understanding of ISO 31000

Experience of working within the business this role will support and experience of working at site to understand how work happens

Proven experience in developing and performing safety and operational risk management processes

Proven experience in developing and delivering capability programmes

Detailed understanding of performance improvement cycles

Detailed understanding of the principles of S&O risk management and methodologies including risk identification and assessment methodologies, risk monitoring, barrier management and endorsement of risk responses.

Experience using risk systems and identifying root causes

Experience in a risk management role or previous roles using risk methodologies

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Self-motivated, delivery-focused, and adaptable

Good to have experiences/skills

Implementing business change

Wider HSE technical discipline knowledge and experience

You will work with

Other Risk Authorities

SVPs, HSE VPs, Risk Advisors in the business

Risk Owners, Barrier Owners,

Legal Function, Finance Function, Group Risk Function

Organizational Learning teams

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

