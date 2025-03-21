Senior SME - Offsite Project Engineering

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Job Overview:

This role delivers offsite professional technical engineering assurance services for project support.

Responsibilities include:

Ensuring technical engineering design documentation aligns with all relevant standards and regulations. Collaborating with the Engineering and Technical Standards Lead to keep standards current. Ensuring drafting and engineering adhere to safe design principles. Providing technical engineering assurance for project delivery. Ensuring assets are fit for purpose and minimize operational costs, managing design risks. Developing and maintaining competent Engineering Partnerships, assigning and overseeing work, and approving both technical and compliance aspects.

Shift Timing: 5:00am to 2:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Provide support to the Construction team during audits and other self-verification activities as the need arises.

Ensure that offsite assurance of technical engineering design documentation aligns with BP Group, Australian, State, and Local standards, laws, and regulations across BP’s operations

Deliver a comprehensive engineering standards service and find opportunities for standardisation of engineering assurance documentation, including the implementation of appropriate Quality Assurance and Control systems to verify compliance

Participate in risk management activities and assessments related to various design and operational initiatives

Identify best practices across fields and collaborate with regional teams to implement engineering assurances throughout the broader business where applicable

Assist in coordinating and translating strategic commitments within a value engineering framework to optimise retail standards across ANZ.

Work closely with regional construction leads, project managers, engineers, and maintenance teams to ensure alignment with the integrated network strategy, network plans, and technical constraints!

Experience & Qualification:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) with 5 to 10 years of demonstrated experience in a technical environment, such as Engineering Design

Should possess technical knowledge, performance orientation, and exhibits high proficiency in problem-solving and innovative thinking

Strong communication and influencing skills and proficient with workplace tools, including the MS Office Suite and MS Project

Commercial experience in the retail or fuel industry is helpful!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.