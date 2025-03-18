This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Job Overview:

Senior SME – Retail Trading NZ is the subject matter experts in our retail operational processes and procedures.

This role is responsible for overseeing and managing the integrity of retail operational processes and procedures. This includes maintaining and updating these processes, working closely with key partners to develop new processes and procedures, and ensuring that all retail documents are updated and accurately controlled. Additionally, the incumbent will be responsible for database management and liaising with partners to ensure that all documentation is accurate and up to date!

Shift Timing : 3:00am to 12:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Responsible for Retail Operations Document Control process, liaise with team members and partners to ensure retail documents are updated and refreshed regularly/timely

Custodian of retail operational processes and procedures database, responsible for maintaining and updating database

Should be an expert in retail operational policies, processes and procedures, ability to direct queries to relevant documents

Develop new processes and procedures in collaboration with key partners, ensure processes and procedures are crafted and written fit-for-purpose

Provide recommendations on simplifications and effectiveness of our processes systematically

Experience & Qualification:

Minimum 5 Years of relevant experience

Solid written and verbal communication, and should hold good attention to detail

Proven track record to successfully manage database

Familiar with document control concept and good knowledge of change management approaches and ability to develop, implement and assess communication plans

This role will be part of the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies!



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

