Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Senior Site Reliability Engineer

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for building, maintaining and troubleshooting the software solutions, infrastructure and services that powers technology platforms

Work with a team of engineers and collaborators to ensure that the digital solutions are highly available, scalable, and secure and will be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the solution's performance, and providing technical support to other teams

Ensure the reliability, performance, and scalability of large-scale, cloud-based applications and infrastructure

Creating automated solutions to improve operational aspects of the site

Ensure that applications and websites run smoothly and efficiently

Detect issues and automatically manage failures to keep systems up and running

Work with software developers, engineers, and operations teams to improve system performance

Analyse incidents to prevent future disruptions

What You will need to be successful:

Proven experience in site reliability engineering, DevOps, or infrastructure-focused software development roles

Strong scripting skills in Python or Bash, with a focus on automating infrastructure and operations

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure

Practical knowledge of Linux/Unix systems, including system configuration, networking, and troubleshooting

Familiarity with infrastructure as code tools like Terraform and/or Ansible

Experience implementing and managing CI/CD pipelines using tools such as Jenkins, GitLab CI, or similar

Solid understanding of monitoring and logging systems such as Prometheus, Grafana, and the ELK stack

Competence in incident management, root cause analysis, and post-mortem reviews

Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work effectively with both development and operations teams

Comfortable with system scalability, performance tuning, and capacity planning

Curiosity and adaptability to learn new technologies and improve existing systems

Fluency in English; German is a plus, but not required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.