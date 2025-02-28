Senior Software Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050!

Bp's Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We are the driving force behind the technology that fuels bp's operations, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery to our esteemed customers. Our teams have varied strengths to cater for a broad spectrum of interests, encompassing everything from infrastructure and backend services to customer-centric web and native applications. With a keen emphasis on agility, we champion using native AWS and Azure services as our infrastructure foundation, including serverless architectures. Our ethos is not just about using the best tech for the task but also encouraging an environment where our software and platform engineers thrive, learn, and continuously evolve. Be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners. What you will deliver:

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute activities.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications.

Write design documents and review them with software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

Lead a squad of engineers in delivery of projects to production.

Adhere to and advocate for software engineering best practices; including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity.

Integrate software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp.

Work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

Mentor others.

What you will bring:

Minimum = Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience (ie equivalent number of years) in a quantitative field

Hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) of experience designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production. Have supported these production systems through on-call rotations in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of software engineering tools and approaches across all lifecycle stages.

Expertise in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python) including object-oriented design. Proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. Understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm for production systems.

Strong business acumen.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Strong communication skills, stakeholder management skills, and ability to communicate with peers through to senior leaders.

Able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.

Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.