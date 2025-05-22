Senior Software Engineer- iOS Android Fullstack

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About the Role



We are seeking an accomplished, high-calibre Senior Software Engineer with deep expertise as Fullstack developer, launching global mobile apps and a passion for creating seamless, scalable, and maintainable mobile experiences. In this role, you be part of global technical team for iOS and Android development, drive improvements to our tech stack, and evolve our mobile architecture to unify and simplify our global codebase. You will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing solutions that drive forward our mobile development standards and optimise cross-functional collaboration.

Technical Qualification:-

Extensive iOS and Android Development Experience:

7+ years of hands-on iOS and Android development, with 3+ years in a tech lead role.

Strong Proficiency in Swift and Objective-C, with deep knowledge of modern iOS and Android frameworks. Proficiency in Kotlin and Java, with an in-depth understanding of modern Android frameworks and tools.

Server-Driven UI Expertise:

Experience designing and implementing server-driven UI architectures.

Familiarity with concepts like proto buffers, JSON-based configuration, schema-driven layouts, and server-defined workflows.

Mobile Architecture:

Proven ability to design scalable, maintainable architectures (VIPER, MVVM, Clean Architecture).

Strong understanding of dependency injection, modularisation, and how these practices contribute to a simplified and unified codebase.

Testing & Quality:

Experience in TDD/BDD, XCTest, and continuous integration (CI) setups.

Demonstrated ability to create robust unit, integration, and UI tests to maintain code quality.

Tech Stack Optimisation:

Strong ability to assess, evolve, and implement tools, frameworks, and patterns that enhance efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.

Backend Development:

7+ years in backend development, with 3+ years of advanced proficiency in Golang and gRPC for robust, high-performance service communication.

Strong understanding of RESTful and gRPC APIs, microservices architecture, and event-driven design patterns.

AWS Cloud Architecture:

Proven experience designing and scaling backend services on AWS, including EC2, Lambda, S3, RDS, and CloudFront.

Proficiency in infrastructure-as-code tools like AWS CDK or CloudFormation to automate cloud infrastructure.

Distributed Systems:

Experience with distributed systems patterns and challenges, especially within high-availability, multi-region and low-latency applications.

Shared Codebase Management.

Demonstrated experience unifying backend codebases and eliminating redundant, region-specific code to enable seamless code reuse across a global application.

Familiarity with modular architecture principles, helping to streamline component and service integration across multiple environments.

Component Library & Server-Driven UI.

Understanding of server-driven UI design patterns, with experience in defining and implementing shared page and component libraries that support scalable, reusable UI elements for mobile applications.

Security Best Practices:

Expertise in backend security protocols and practices, including data encryption, secure authentication, and access control measures.

Code Quality & Testing:

Proficient in writing clean, maintainable code with strong test coverage, including unit, integration, and performance testing.

Experience with Azure DevOps CI/CD pipeline tools for seamless integration of testing and deployment.

Monitoring and Optimisation:

Familiarity with performance monitoring tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, AWS CloudWatch) to ensure system reliability and scalability under varying loads.

Responsibilities

Technical Leadership : Serve as one of the iOS and Android technical leads in a server-driven UI context, setting architectural direction, contributing and defining coding standards, and promoting best practices across the global teams.

Solution Evolution : Continuously improve and evolve our iOS and Android tech stack to support current and future business needs, with a focus on server-driven UI principles and flexible, reusable component architectures.

Global Codebase Simplification : Streamline and unify the global iOS and Android codebase to reduce duplication, enhance performance, and facilitate rapid feature rollout across regions.

Testing & Quality Assurance : Lead the development of a strong testing strategy, including unit, integration, and UI testing, to ensure high-quality, resilient applications.

Mentorship & Knowledge Sharing : Mentor junior developers, promote skill-building within the team, and foster a culture of innovation, continuous improvement, and learning across our global teams.

Collaboration : Work closely with cross-functional teams (Product, UX, Backend, Tech Teams etc.) to design and implement features that leverage server-driven UI for flexible and consistent user experiences.

Optimise Server-Driven UI Backend Architecture: Contribute to leading the refinement of our server-driven UI backend, simplifying architecture to improve maintainability, performance, and scalability.

Unify and Simplify Backend Codebase: Consolidate and streamline the shared backend codebase, removing regional-specific code to enhance code reuse and establish a consistent architecture that supports all regions.

Contribute to a Shared Page and Component Library: Work closely with front-end and mobile teams to define, develop, and maintain a shared page and component library that supports server-driven UI requirements for mobile apps, enabling a uniform, consistent experience across all global regions.

AWS Architecture & Scalability: Design and implement scalable, resilient backend services on AWS, leveraging best practices in cloud architecture to support a globally distributed user base and enable efficient resource utilisation.

Security and Compliance: Implement and maintain strong security practices across the backend infrastructure, ensuring compliance with global standards. Conduct regular audits and apply security best practices to protect against vulnerabilities.

Quality Assurance & Testing: Champion high-quality code and testing standards, developing comprehensive unit, integration, and performance tests to ensure backend stability and reliability. Establish a CI/CD process to support rapid, high-quality releases.

Performance Optimisation: Continuously analyse and improve backend performance, focusing on reducing latency and optimising resource usage for high-traffic environments.

Cross-Team Collaboration: Engage actively with front-end, mobile, and product teams to ensure the backend supports consistent and effective server-driven UI experiences, promoting a seamless development process across teams and regions.

Success Metrics

Success in this role will be defined by the following:

Technical Roadmap Execution: Ability to effectively implement and iterate on server-driven UI solutions, aligned with business and technical goals. Codebase Simplification: Measurable reduction in code duplication, improved modularisation, and streamlined updates. Testing Coverage and Quality: Consistently high coverage and low defect rate, ensuring that new features meet high-quality standards. Unified iOS and Android Architecture: Continuously maintain and enhance the iOS and Android mobile architecture, with a focus on unifying global app solutions into a cohesive, scalable, and maintainable structure that delivers a consistent user experience across regions. Team Development and Mentorship: Observable growth in the skills, knowledge, and autonomy of the iOS and Android development team.



