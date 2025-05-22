Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Software Engineer- iOS Android Fullstack

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093412
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Technology


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

About the Role


We are seeking an accomplished, high-calibre Senior Software Engineer with deep expertise as Fullstack developer, launching global mobile apps and a passion for creating seamless, scalable, and maintainable mobile experiences. In this role, you be part of global technical team for iOS and Android development, drive improvements to our tech stack, and evolve our mobile architecture to unify and simplify our global codebase. You will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing solutions that drive forward our mobile development standards and optimise cross-functional collaboration.

Technical Qualification:-

Extensive  iOS and Android  Development Experience:

  • 7+  years of hands-on iOS and Android  development, with 3+ years in a tech lead role.

  • Strong  Proficiency in Swift and Objective-C, with deep knowledge of modern iOS and Android   frameworks. Proficiency in Kotlin and Java, with an in-depth understanding of modern Android frameworks and tools.

Server-Driven  UI Expertise:

  • Experience  designing and implementing server-driven UI architectures.

  • Familiarity  with concepts like proto buffers, JSON-based configuration, schema-driven  layouts, and server-defined workflows.

Mobile  Architecture:

  • Proven  ability to design scalable, maintainable architectures (VIPER, MVVM,  Clean Architecture).

  • Strong  understanding of dependency injection, modularisation, and how these  practices contribute to a simplified and unified codebase.

Testing  & Quality:

  • Experience  in TDD/BDD, XCTest, and continuous integration (CI) setups.

  • Demonstrated  ability to create robust unit, integration, and UI tests to maintain code  quality.

Tech  Stack Optimisation:

  • Strong  ability to assess, evolve, and implement tools, frameworks, and patterns  that enhance efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.

Backend Development:

  • 7+ years in backend development, with 3+ years of advanced proficiency in Golang and gRPC for robust, high-performance service communication.

  • Strong understanding of RESTful and gRPC APIs, microservices architecture, and event-driven design patterns.

AWS Cloud Architecture:

  • Proven experience designing and scaling backend services on AWS, including EC2, Lambda, S3, RDS, and CloudFront.

  • Proficiency in infrastructure-as-code tools like AWS CDK or CloudFormation to automate cloud infrastructure.

Distributed Systems:

  • Experience with distributed systems patterns and challenges, especially within high-availability, multi-region and low-latency applications.

Shared Codebase Management.

  • Demonstrated experience unifying backend codebases and eliminating redundant, region-specific code to enable seamless code reuse across a global application.

  • Familiarity with modular architecture principles, helping to streamline component and service integration across multiple environments.

Component Library & Server-Driven UI.

  • Understanding of server-driven UI design patterns, with experience in defining and implementing shared page and component libraries that support scalable, reusable UI elements for mobile applications.

Security Best Practices:

  • Expertise in backend security protocols and practices, including data encryption, secure authentication, and access control measures.

Code Quality & Testing:

  • Proficient in writing clean, maintainable code with strong test coverage, including unit, integration, and performance testing.

  • Experience with Azure DevOps CI/CD pipeline tools for seamless integration of testing and deployment.

Monitoring and Optimisation:

  • Familiarity with performance monitoring tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, AWS CloudWatch) to ensure system reliability and scalability under varying loads.

Responsibilities

  • Technical  Leadership: Serve as one of the iOS and Android  technical leads in a server-driven  UI context, setting architectural direction, contributing and defining  coding standards, and promoting best practices across the global teams.

  • Solution  Evolution: Continuously improve and evolve our iOS and Android  tech stack to  support current and future business needs, with a focus on server-driven  UI principles and flexible, reusable component architectures.

  • Global  Codebase Simplification: Streamline and unify the global iOS and Android  codebase  to reduce duplication, enhance performance, and facilitate rapid feature  rollout across regions.

  • Testing  & Quality Assurance: Lead the development of a strong testing  strategy, including unit, integration, and UI testing, to ensure  high-quality, resilient applications.

  • Mentorship  & Knowledge Sharing: Mentor junior developers, promote  skill-building within the team, and foster a culture of innovation,  continuous improvement, and learning across our global teams.

  • Collaboration:  Work closely with cross-functional teams (Product, UX, Backend, Tech Teams  etc.) to design and implement features that leverage server-driven UI for  flexible and consistent user experiences.

  • Optimise Server-Driven UI Backend Architecture: Contribute to leading the refinement of our server-driven UI backend, simplifying architecture to improve maintainability, performance, and scalability.

  • Unify and Simplify Backend Codebase: Consolidate and streamline the shared backend codebase, removing regional-specific code to enhance code reuse and establish a consistent architecture that supports all regions.

  • Contribute to a Shared Page and Component Library: Work closely with front-end and mobile teams to define, develop, and maintain a shared page and component library that supports server-driven UI requirements for mobile apps, enabling a uniform, consistent experience across all global regions.

  • AWS Architecture & Scalability: Design and implement scalable, resilient backend services on AWS, leveraging best practices in cloud architecture to support a globally distributed user base and enable efficient resource utilisation.

  • Security and Compliance: Implement and maintain strong security practices across the backend infrastructure, ensuring compliance with global standards. Conduct regular audits and apply security best practices to protect against vulnerabilities.

  • Quality Assurance & Testing: Champion high-quality code and testing standards, developing comprehensive unit, integration, and performance tests to ensure backend stability and reliability. Establish a CI/CD process to support rapid, high-quality releases.

  • Performance Optimisation: Continuously analyse and improve backend performance, focusing on reducing latency and optimising resource usage for high-traffic environments.

  • Cross-Team Collaboration: Engage actively with front-end, mobile, and product teams to ensure the backend supports consistent and effective server-driven UI experiences, promoting a seamless development process across teams and regions.

Success Metrics

Success in this role will be defined by the following:

Technical  Roadmap Execution: Ability to effectively implement and iterate on  server-driven UI solutions, aligned with business and technical goals. Codebase  Simplification: Measurable reduction in code duplication, improved  modularisation, and streamlined updates. Testing  Coverage and Quality: Consistently high coverage and low defect rate,  ensuring that new features meet high-quality standards. Unified  iOS and Android  Architecture: Continuously maintain and enhance the iOS and Android  mobile  architecture, with a focus on unifying global app solutions into a  cohesive, scalable, and maintainable structure that delivers a consistent  user experience across regions. Team  Development and Mentorship: Observable growth in the skills,  knowledge, and autonomy of the iOS and Android  development team.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, Android, API and platform design, AWS Cloud9, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Go Programming Language, Information Security, iOS and Android development, iOS Framework, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management {+ 8 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

