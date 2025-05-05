Senior Software Tester

This role is not eligible for relocation

Technology



IT&S Group



About bp/team

Bp's Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers! We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves. As a Senior Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET), you work within a team to test software for bp colleagues and external users. The Senior SDET ensures high-quality software delivery by planning, implementing, and automating quality assurance testing.

Responsibilities

As a Senior Software Development Engineer in Test, you will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers, and business partners. Your leadership skills, ability to lead multiple collaborators, and experience in SDET will be essential to your success in this role.

Lead a squad of SDET in crafting, developing, and delivering high-quality result.

Lead efforts to work with users and business analysts to understand requirements and ensure comprehensive coverage.

Drive the design, development, and testing of custom software applications, providing mentorship and standard processes.

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Plan and implement testing (e.g., regression, functional, non-functional, data validation, system integration, load, or performance, security, pen, UI & Mobile tests) for new and existing functionality.

Work closely with development teams to design testing strategies and integrate testing into the development process.

Plan, create, implement, and automate test cases, working with business partners, developers, and other collaborators.

Document and analyze test results and recommend corrective action.

Isolate, reproduce, lead, and maintain defects and test case databases, and verify fixes.

Conduct exploratory testing and risk analysis for sophisticated features e.g., those that span across platforms or teams.

Seek opportunities to reduce testing time and effort by automating repeatable tests.

Design and maintain the test automation frameworks with different tools and technology.

You will be leading the effort to optimize testing processes and frameworks for efficiency and effectiveness.

Understand and apply automated testing approaches such as model-based testing or record-and-replay.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the QA team and across the organization.

Research, recommend, and implement new testing technologies and practices, such as incorporating machine learning.

Implement and maintain API test automation frameworks using industry-standard tools and technologies.

You will have

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems, or equivalent work experience.

Skillful in problem-solving, with the capability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions.

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions.

Skillful in programming language JavaScript or TypeScript with 8+ years of software development and testing experience.

Skilled in creating and sustaining test automation frameworks (e.g., Playwright, Selenium, Cypress, Rest Assured, Appium, JMeter, K6)

Experience in software engineering practices & standard methodologies for the full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations.

Skillful in software testing methodologies throughout the software development process, encompassing test automation, test case design, execution, and result analysis.

Ability to clearly communicate testing strategies, results, and impacts on software quality to peers and senior leaders. Skilled in influencing others to prioritize quality in software development processes.

Understanding and strong emphasis on Mobile automation frameworks such as Appium for both Android and iOS application.

Understanding of mobile app architecture (native, hybrid) and the Android/iOS app development lifecycle with experience testing on simulators, emulators, and real devices for a complete test coverage approach.

Experience with cloud-based mobile testing services such as Browser Stack, Sauce Labs, or AWS Device Farm.

Understanding of cloud services relevant to testing such as virtual machines, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and serverless architectures.

Proven experience in developing, supporting, and fixing automated testing frameworks and systems.

Proficiency in script development for automation tools (e.g., Playwright, Selenium, Appium, Cucumber) and integration into CI/CD pipelines.

Skills in supervising test environments using tools like AWS CloudWatch, Azure Monitor, or similar. Ability to analyze performance metrics and implement improvements to optimize testing processes.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



