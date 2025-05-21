Senior Solution Architect

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



As Senior Solution Architects, we work with a collaborative team and will play a meaningful role in the integration of our businesses where we connect all the digital teams and the consumers and procurers of IT, to build a coordinated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp. You will also work within data architecture, which specialises in our data and analytics platforms that provide the capability to progress data through its value chain to insight, and the data solutions based on those platforms.

Architecture: Rigorously develops solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities; builds technical designs of services or applications and cares passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities developed.

Technology: An excellent technologist passionate about understanding and learning, contributing to digital transformation from an architectural perspective. Brings hands-on skills in key technologies and quickly assesses new technologies commercially.

Data engineering and analytics: Focuses on capabilities to realise insight from information/knowledge, spanning data analytics and data science, including business intelligence, machine learning pipelines and modeling, and other sophisticated analytics. Awareness of information modeling of data assets to their implementation in data pipelines, and the associated data processing and storage techniques.

Safety and compliance: The safety of people and customers is the highest priority, this role advocates and ensures architectures, designs, and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve digital security.

Collaboration: Establishes team abilities, demonstrating leadership through delegation, motivation, and trust. Builds positive relationships, advises leaders on technology, and mentors within Digital delivery teams. Encourage engagement with technology as a driver of change. Understands long-term solution needs and fosters rapport with team members inside and outside BP

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree or equivalent work experience.

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting. Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets.

Be part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish outstanding project outcomes in a respectful and encouraging culture. A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Capable in information architecture and data engineering / management processes, including data governance / modelling techniques and tools, processing methods and technologies. Capable in data analytics and data science architectures, including business intelligence, machine learning pipelines and modelling, and associated technologies.

Data Governance and Modelling Tools, Databricks, Azure Data Services Architectures, Azure Data Analytics and Data Science Architectures

Programming Languages – Python, Scala, Spark variants

Business Modelling, Business Risk Management, User Experience Analysis, Emerging Technology Monitoring, IT Strategy and Planning

Systems Design, Capacity Management, Network Design, Service Acceptance, Systems Development Management]

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.