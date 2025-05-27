Job summary

You will work with

A multi-disciplinary squad, and will play a significant role in the design and up keeping of our businesses, customer focused business solutions and integration.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Solution Architect, you will be responsible for connecting all the digital teams and the consumers and procurers of IT, to build a coordinated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp's oil & gas application estate. You will also work with other data, integration and platform architects, who specialize in the respective areas, to build fit-for-purpose and multifaceted architecture.

What you will deliver

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will be responsible for building technical designs of services or applications and will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will add to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial approach.

Data engineering and analytics: you will have the ability draw of insights from information / knowledge, spanning data analytics and data science, including business intelligence, machine learning pipelines and modelling, and other sophisticated analytics. Awareness of information modelling of data assets to their implementation in data pipelines, and the associated data processing and storage techniques.

Safety and compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Collaboration: You will play an integral role in establishing the team’s abilities while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". You will build positive relationships across the business and Digital and advise and influence leaders on technology. You will act as a technology mentor within Digital teams and inspire people to engage with technology as a driver of change. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree or equivalent work experience.

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting. Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets, e.g. application, infrastructure, cloud and data.

Be part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish outstanding project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture. A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Also capable in information architecture and data engineering / management processes, including data governance / modelling techniques and tools, processing methods and technologies. Capable in data analytics and data science architectures, including business intelligence, machine learning pipelines and modelling, and associated technologies.

Desirable Skills

Systems Design, Capacity Management, Network Design, Service Acceptance, Systems Development Management

Programming Languages – Python, Scala, Spark variants

Business Modelling, Business Risk Management, User Experience Analysis, Emerging Technology Monitoring, IT Strategy and Planning

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.