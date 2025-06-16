Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

You will work with a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Solution Architect, you will help shape the technical direction of our enterprise platforms. You’ll work across teams to design solutions that are resilient, efficient, and aligned with business needs. Your work will influence platform architecture, cloud adoption, system integration, and automation at scale.

What you will deliver

Identify and resolve technical design challenges for our customers and squad.

Support new product requirements and features for development.

Mentor other developers, define standards, best practices, and help drive adoption.

Support the conversion of the vision into a comprehensive product and service.

Benchmark application performance and continue to tune and scale to accommodate growth!

Contribute to solution designs and help guide the adoption of technical standards and software architecture practices.

Accountable for the application architecture of all product components.

Collaborate across development squads and work streams to ensure successful delivery of projects.

Evaluate and prototype solutions and technologies for team adoption.

Assess and communicate status, issues, risks, and deliverables to business partners.

Be the “go-to” team member in your domain(s) for application design and patterns.

Assist teams by hands-on coding including, but not limited to, the following: proofs-of-concept, code samples, and application infrastructure/frameworks.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in technology, Engineering, or a related technical field.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect, at the Associate level.

Azure Solutions Architect Expert.

TOGAF certification

Essential skills

Expertise in software architecture and systems engineering.

Experience working closely with multi-functional teams in cloud computing or related technical fields.

Experience writing documentation, publications, and communicating solutions at conferences.

Background in the business technology market.

Able to communicate complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.

Strategic problem solver with the ability to navigate business, product, and technical challenges.

Understanding of infrastructure automation, continuous integration/deployment, cloud security, networking, and delivery models.

Familiarity with infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, microservices, and serverless architectures.

3+ years of direct experience working with a variety of technology systems, designing solutions, or developing business applications.

3+ years of experience architecting highly scalable application systems.

2+ years of experience working in cloud-based environments.

Skills that set you apart

Ability to influence architecture decisions through strong technical proposals and collaboration.

Skilled at aligning squad-level solutions with broader platform direction through peer partnerships.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.