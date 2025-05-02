Senior Sourcing Manager - Projects

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



You will be responsible for leading risks and delivering value for BP’s global spend on the Projects spend areas globally.

You will lead the global sourcing for the group in this space. You will do this through the creation and execution of deployment plans that call out the People, Processes and Systems that will allow for the industrialization of the service offering consistently across BP’s Finance Business and Technology (FBT) with the goal of providing sourcing and contracting excellence.

You will work across multiple areas across P&O organizations and gives you a rare insight into how BP works and multiple BP commodities and businesses.

Support for our key partners in the most effective way to drive greater value for BP

Drive an agile and innovative approach to supply market engagement and enable speed to market

Champion advanced and innovative sourcing processes, techniques and strategies

Collaborate with partners, suppliers and category leads to maximise value delivery and risk mitigation

Driving sourcing excellence through deploying standard processes, providing a consistent experience, utilization of strong market intelligence and running extraordinary bids that deliver significant value for the business and where applicable enables the business to buy quickly, easily & where it makes sense, independently

Lead negotiator on high value & complexity negotiations

Ensuring compliance to FBT S2C Procurement controls and contract template structures

Where appropriate, management of a team of sourcing guides, balancing workload, career development and team mentorship

Coach members of the team on developing negotiation strategy, innovation, lessons learnt and knowledge share, motivates changes to enhance the sourcing process

Ensuring alignment with category and business teams.

Ensuring a consistent and efficient process is maintained through the effective use of tools and systems

Reporting team effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to the Head of Sourcing

A Graduate degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience.

Minimum 15 years professional experience in operations management, procurement and strategic sourcing positions required.

Sourcing Strategy- Prepares strategies that are specific enough to drive a course of action. Incorporates information and analysis to develop robust sourcing strategies aligned with business objectives.

Negotiation Plan & Preparation- Develops robust negotiation strategies for fragmented or immature supply markets, or challenging situations consulting business partners, and other subject matter authorities. Identifies and creates commercial value through understanding of negotiation priorities for BP and supplier, and conditioning of supplier.

Project Management- Leads strategic programmes to set new business directions, solutions, partnerships, policies or procedures. Holds accountability for project and program success.

Relationship Management- Maintains and forms alliances with recognized industry guides and authoritative decision make

Supplier Selection- Leads complex competitive enquiries involving cross functional and cross business teams.

Negotiating- Uses advanced negotiation techniques. Often achieves beyond expected results with tangible extra value from suppliers. Intervenes in negotiations that have stalled to move them through to a successful result. Has the ability to adapt and choose and deploy right negotiation framework for given situation. Identifies triggers that require switching strategy

Business Insight- Demonstrates a strong market orientation and strategic perspective. Make business decisions that balance value as well as cost, maximising financial leverage where appropriate. Communicates procurement’s performance in a way that shows the business impact.

Influencing- Seen internally as a true ‘value driver’ ensuring organisation is at forefront of opportunities to improve

Analytical Thinking- Applies analytical techniques to solve complex problems. Identifies, evaluates and makes clear recommendations based on analysis.

Decision Making- Analyses often conflicting input from a broad range of internal and external partners to arrive at a pragmatic, commercially viable decision based on evidence and insights

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



