Senior Specialist - Logistics Process & Systems

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!
Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. Business/Logistics systems) or significant relevant industry experience
You will be part of the Midstream Operations Process Team, a diverse team whose purpose is to support all Midstream systems and interfaces. Your role is specifically supporting Logistics so you will work with very closely with the ANZ Logistics team, 3rd party transport carriers, fuel terminal operators, bp Technology, FBT Pune, Infosys and Accenture teams to keep the Logistics suite of systems and processes operating optimally.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
