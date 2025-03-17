Senior Specialist - Logistics Process & Systems

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

The purpose of this role is to provide business support for bp’s suite of logistics systems and requires a technically minded individual who can identify and manage system issues, ensure they are resolved promptly and conduct root cause analysis and reporting. This role collaborates closely with multiple internal and external customers including Regional Logistics Advisors, sales managers, carriers, terminals and systems suppliers, and providing timely and effective communications and updates is vital.

The role supports the critical operational activity of delivering fuel to bp sites and customers and is the first point of contact when there are issues with any of the logistics systems or interfaces. For issues impacting operations, immediate triaging is required and either resolved by this role where possible or raised to another appropriate team to resolve.

What you will deliver

Solve systems issues, liaise with the relevant support teams and play an active role in issue resolution.

Build deep relationships with the FBT Pune team, Acc and work together to address root causes of system issues or data errors.

Work closely with the Regional Logistics Analysts, Sales Managers and Terminal teams to ensure timely set up and maintenance of accurate data in the logistics systems.

Ensure logistics systems & processes are well documented and kept current and that opportunities to automate or improve are identified, assessed and implemented

Support our Sales Teams to service their customers by incorporating Customer requirements into logistics systems and processes.

Respond & adapt to organizational & operational changes to minimize customer impact.

Provide business support during planned and unplanned logistics system outages across ANZ

Represent the Logistics Team on relevant system projects or user forums and complete user acceptance testing as required.

Shift Timings: 3AM - 12PM IST

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. Business/Logistics systems) or significant relevant industry experience

Skills & Competencies

Previous experience in a client-facing system support role including system troubleshooting and issue resolution and prevention.

Strong problem-solving skills. Ability to quickly break down issues and identify solutions.

Excellent time management skills

Highly developed Microsoft Office skills

Ability to build and maintain Power BI reports

Exceptional level of communication skills and customer management

Continuous improvement attitude. Proactively drives better performance by identifying improvement opportunities and implementing them.

Ability to multi-task and manage conflicting priorities

Experience in providing business systems support to end users.

Understanding of Logistics and supply chain operations

You will work with

You will be part of the Midstream Operations Process Team, a diverse team whose purpose is to support all Midstream systems and interfaces. Your role is specifically supporting Logistics so you will work with very closely with the ANZ Logistics team, 3rd party transport carriers, fuel terminal operators, bp Technology, FBT Pune, Infosys and Accenture teams to keep the Logistics suite of systems and processes operating optimally.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.