Senior Systems and Performance Insights Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Job Synopsis:

Delivery of insights related to management of bp’s operating management system (OMS) and line performance against HSE&C risks and goals.

supporting standardization, simplification and automation of insight generation, including dashboard generation

supporting the line through business facing vice presidents and other manager roles

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

1] Delivery of insights related to management of OMS and line performance against HSE&C risks and goals

Gather and interpret data related to operational performance

Conduct research and data analysis to identify performance insights and patterns

Compile and present reports on findings and performance outcomes

Work closely with teams to understand context for business processes and challenges

Use data visualization tools to present findings and recommendations to management

2] Support standardization, simplification and automation of insight generation, including dashboard generation

Work with the line to identify best practices and metrics for performance management of OMS sub-elements.

Identify and develop recommendations for data-supported OMS performance improvement initiatives

Support development of dashboards to best visualize related OMS performance

Provision of standards, tools, resources and expertise to support the organization in effective self-verification.

Job Functional Knowledge: Describe the depth of required understanding, e.g., processes, procedures, concepts, theories; and breadth of knowledge, e.g., local / global, multi-discipline, etc., required for the job.

Proficiency in analyzing large datasets to identify trends and insights.

Knowledge of performance measurement frameworks, metrics for benchmarking and monitoring

Keen eye for detail to ensure accuracy in data analysis and reporting.

Good written and verbal communication skills to present findings clearly.

Ability to create clear and informative visualizations

Business Expertise: Describe the requirements of knowledge and expertise about the business and the industry(ies) in which the business functions.

Good understanding of HSE&C risks associated with oil and gas operations

5 years in oil and gas or petrochemical operations

Helpful experience includes time with risk management, with performance management, with management systems

Problem Solving:

Strong problem-solving skills to identify root causes and develop solutions.

Due to the significant numbers of diverse stakeholders (breadth and depth across the organization) role needs to be able to listen and assimilate a range of views, present back a coherent strategy and direction and deliver on this.

Nature and Area of Impact:

Impact is across all parts of bp where we have HSE&C risks, but in particular Production and Operations, and Gas and Low Carbon.

Skills:

Management systems, risk management, process safety, learning,

Communication, influencing

Helpful skills include PowerBI

Education:

Degree in HSE or engineering related subject, or longer experience in similar role.

Experience:

Good understanding of HSE&C risks associated with oil and gas operations

5 years in oil and gas operations

Helpful experience includes time with risk management, with performance management, with management systems

Why Join our team?

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

