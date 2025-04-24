This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Senior Team Leader – Customer Operations.

Role Synopsis

The Senior Team Leader of Customer Operations is responsible for managing and enhancing customer relationships across Aspac, ensuring top-notch service delivery while driving operational excellence and strategic improvements. This role oversees Order-to-Cash (O2C) processes, customer satisfaction, compliance, and works collaboratively with Sales, Supply Chain, Credit, Finance, and external partners.

Key responsibilities include leading, problem-solving, and maintaining a customer-focused approach to ensure smooth operations and high service quality, supporting business growth.

The Senior Team Leader is also the first point of escalation for team-handled processes and ensures strategic projects are driven successfully without compromising compliance framework.

Key Accountabilities

Lead the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience to our customers

Plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by maximising technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best practices and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required.

Manage a team to provide world-class performance in Order to Cash Management and deliver a customer experience aligned with business strategy.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, by supporting long term career development of key talents

Drive cross functional collaboration by identifying, resolving and developing solutions for complex processes, systems and standards, and providing timely reporting on customer excellence to assist management in business performance and planning

Analyse customer satisfaction metrics to identify challenges and accordingly implement Customer communication framework & design.

Have a thorough understanding of systems and tools and ensuring that value driven conversations are being implemented by improving the accuracy and effectiveness of relevant data.

Key member of weekly DCM and responsible on key actions from the meeting.

Facilitate full price increase exercise for the business within the agreed timeline and ensure the compliances

Reviewing service level agreement (SLA) from time to time for key markets in the region eg. Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines (MYSP) etc.

Perform FTE sizing, plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps. Ensure proper back ups are created and if required support team in order management and master data maintenance activities.

Support the setup of new export business in Aspac countries including the order management process flow, customer master and price master setup

Supporting product transitions and ensure the orders and systems are in place for smooth transition

Supporting ad-hoc projects for the business – system changes, JDE enhancement, e-invoicing, New Product Introduction (NPI), new business model etc. Key person to liaise on all project and template requests and contract review.

Support any internal/external audits relevant as required along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations

Qualifications

University degree OR equivalent degree in Business Administration, Logistics, Supply Chain Management

5+ years Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities

3+ years of experience in managing high performing team in complex and demanding environment.

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs

Strong service orientation - demonstrating the ability to set and maintain high standards of customer service, actively looking for ways to enhance customer experience - Skilful

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and customer concerns.

Managing difficult partners, deep experience of working in a customer focused & Supply chain environment – Mastery

Strong interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills , with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business

Experience in SAP, MS Office, Salesforce, JDE and CRM platform skills (proven) – advanced level of knowledge and application

Strong commercial competence & performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Attributes: Leadership, Fast-learner, Positive/Energetic, Resilience, Efficient, Versatile, and Self-Reliant. Managing demanding stakeholders

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



