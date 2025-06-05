Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Senior Telecom Services Delivery Analyst plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

Working within the Connectivity Platforms team delivering networks to bp globally this role will focus on:

Managing telecom billing and finances to ensure value for bp

Telecom vendor management of large, international carriers and smaller tactical suppliers

Managing complex finance, budgeting and billing processes.

Co-ordinating Telco delivery across multiple sites, timezones and geographies

Key Accountabilities

Ensure the delivery of telecoms services to bp’s global operations

Manage vendors, billing and finance processes to ensure value for bp

Technology delivery management: Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Data-driven decision-making: Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users.

Resource and vendor management: Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

Financial management: Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives. Monitor financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

Essential Education:

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 5 years experience working in an IT or billing/finance environment.

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

Outstanding communication and influencing skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands

Motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen

The Senior Telecom Services Delivery Analyst at this level demonstrates ownership of delivering initiatives involving multiple stakeholders and teams. They effectively lead delivery teams, balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution to achieve business outcomes. They guide resource planning and financial tracking, ensuring budgets and timelines are met without compromising quality. They act as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, managing expectations, and resolving escalated risks and dependencies. They promote Agile methodologies and continuously improve team performance through feedback and process optimization.

Desirable criteria

Experience of Telecom Expense Management

Understanding of and experience in billing, finance processes.

Ability to co-ordinate and manage the delivery of complex activities

Experience of working with Telco carriers

Experience of managing large vendors with a global enterprise

Experience of working in collaborative global teams

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.