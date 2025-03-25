Senior Well Site Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient well operations?

We are looking for Senior Drilling, Completions and Interventions Well Site Leader to join bp team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

This is a safety critical rotational position supporting the Senior Wellsite Leader (SWSL) offshore, reporting to Well Superintendent. Successful candidate will be accountable for leading, supervising and implementing the flawless execution of safe, compliant and reliable all well operations, at site related to workover and intervention activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics in accordance with wells policies, standards and programs. We need you to provide strong transparent leadership, in line with bp beliefs.

We are building a talent pool to identify skilled professionals for potential SWSL opportunities at bp Azerbaijan. By applying, you are expressing your interest in being considered for upcoming roles as they become available.

Applications are welcome through extended period of time, allowing us to assess candidates using our standard selection and assessment process when new opportunities open.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Key accountabilities:

Demonstrate leadership presence through role-modeling the Safety Leadership Principles, Stop the Job and Speak Up culture

Lead Operations Self Verifications and Oversight activities

Implement the regional safety plan offshore to deliver safe and compliant operations

Deliver work with drilling contractor and service companies, using SMS (BP or Contractor), OMS, bridging (HSE and Well Control) and compliance policies and practices.

Ensure health of major risk barriers and components through self-verification and crews are proficient in well control detection and response.

Preparation, understanding and communication of Rig Work Instructions, standard operating practices and risk assessments / mitigations for execution of the well site operations.

Ensure the execution of the wellsite operations as per approved plan and deviations are managed through following MoC (Management of Change) process

Ensure efficient movement of personnel, equipment, and materials.

Hold daily discussion on cost performance and optimize opportunities.

Responsible for the accuracy of the data and information that is on the morning reports

Lead continuous performance improvement offshore through application of After-Action Reviews and knowledge capture.

Manage and provide feedback to Vendor and Contractor in the areas of Safety and Operational performance

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Engineering or equivalent technical subject

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Skills and experience:

Minimum 8 years of experience in drilling or completion/ intervention operations

5 years of confirmed WSL experience

Ability to travel and work offshore

English language proficiency for Reading, Writing and Speaking

Demonstrated interpersonal skills and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment

Coach and mentor the junior members of the team

Desirable criteria:

Awareness of regulations and requirements pertaining to wells operations

Demonstrable leadership in Safety and Risk Management

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

