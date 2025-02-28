This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You Will Work With This role is a key part of the Functions & ERP Delivery Team, overseeing technology solutions for Tax Management and Compliance with a focus on ERP integration. You will work closely with tax teams, finance stakeholders, transformation teams, IT service teams, application vendors, and solution architects to ensure the successful implementation and integration of tax-related technology solutions within SAP S/4HANA and other financial platforms About the Role As a Senior Delivery Manager – Tax Technology & ERP Integration, you will be responsible for managing the end-to-end delivery of technology solutions supporting tax compliance, reporting, automation, and regulatory adherence. You will lead project execution, manage stakeholder expectations, ensure risk mitigation, and oversee governance compliance. Your responsibilities will include project and programme management, stakeholder engagement, vendor coordination, and ERP tax integration. You will work with cross-functional teams to ensure that business objectives are met through timely, cost-effective, and high-quality technology implementations. What You Will Deliver Lead the delivery and execution of projects and solutions supporting Tax Management, Compliance, and ERP Tax Integration. Develop and manage detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets, ensuring alignment with business goals.

Work with tax leaders and IT teams to define requirements, prioritize initiatives, and drive value realization. Oversee vendor relationships, contracts, and service-level agreements (SLAs) to ensure high-quality delivery. Ensure adherence to risk management, compliance, and governance frameworks in all project activities.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.