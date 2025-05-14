Job summary

Finance



Job Family Group: Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior eSourcing Specialist - Fixed-term

(Parental cover until 31 August 2027)

The Senior eSourcing Specialist is responsible for managing and driving high focus and complexity online tenders through internet-enabled applications (Ariba and Emptoris) in support of various BP businesses. This includes demand management, advising most suitable approach to market, based on predefined Category/Sourcing strategy and market situation, strengthen supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

In this role You will:

Project manage various complexity eSourcing events such as RFI, RFP, RFQ, eAuction for direct and indirect categories

Gain necessary project information for the assigned tender via engaging Business Partners

Define approach to market in accordance with the respective category strategy, recommend most suitable event type and structure

Build source selection criteria into the system based on business priorities and requirements

Influence collaborator decision on eAuction opportunities

Build and complete eSourcing events in the tool in line with requirements (eg: visibility conditions)

Communicate status and progress of projects to customers and collaborators

Manage all supplier interactions through event lifecycle (eg: Q&A, technical support, follow up)

At event closure, provide high quality report and analyses for decision making support (eg: excel custom reports, optimisation, online evaluation, scoring)

Handle and acknowledge project requests in a timely manner, and ensure balanced workload allocation in sub-team (Gatekeeper)

Ensure process compliance during eSourcing project management

Run operational reports for sub-team

Work in close association with Process Lead and other eSourcing Agents in the Team. Mentor and support junior team members and further develop Team capability

Support query handling and issue resolution from process perspective

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous improvement initiatives

Support Sourcing activities across teams, based on requirements

What You will need to be successful:

3-5 years of relevant experience

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience (Procurement related certification is an advantage)

Fluent in English

Understanding of end-to-end sourcing process

Systematic thinking, strong ability to learn different systems

Strong analytical skills

Project management mind-set, ownership

Solid communication and client relationship management skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills, multitasking

Motivation and capability to share knowledge and mentor juniors

Proactive and innovative approach

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.