Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About Bp:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement outstanding Ariba and Fieldglass solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed team members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP Fieldglass consultant) you will play a pivotal role in implementation, configuration and maintenance of our Fieldglass solution in SAP. You will be responsible for defining and handling business requirements from business team members using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered Technology products and solutions effectively meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.

What you will deliver:

Leading design, development, testing and deployment of SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW)

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Driving end-to-end SAP Fieldglass project implementation

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Monitoring and applying emerging technologies

Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers

Staff Software Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for:

Ensuring the solution:

Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc

Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards

Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements

Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across BP

Working with other bp and non-bp teams to ensure required project deliverables, such as Data Privacy and Digital Security

Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially cost-effective and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture

This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused mindset, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Required Criteria

SAP Systems Design

SAP Technical Specialism

SAP Systems Integration

Comprehensive understanding and experience in Source-to-Pay Processes (Sourcing, Procurement, Category Management, Accounts Payable, etc), and its relationship to complementing processes

Deep seated functional knowledge, hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape

SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW)

SAP Fieldglass Integration with SAP Ariba and SAP ECC

SAP Ariba – SLP, AN, B&I, S2C, ICS

SAP Cloud Integration Gateway

SAP ECC – MM and its integration points to Finance, PM, IS-OIL, Tax

Good understanding in Technical Integration and delivery of complex solutions through

SAP Process Orchestration (PO) / Process Integration (PI)

SAP Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG)

API

SAP ABAP language

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset

Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously

A great team-mate and leader, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others.

Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Experience in planning, designing, and delivering complex solutions across multiple products and organizational units.

Education:

Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience

Essential Skills

Skills and/or experience in:

8 to 10 years, with a minimum of 6 to 8 years of relevant experience, leading SAP Fieldglass implementations.

SAP Ariba (SLP, B&I, S2C, SBN, Catalogs)

SAP MDG, VIM and OpenText

SAP S/4 HANA

SAP Central Procurement

Leadership and people management

Agile methodologies

User story definition

Application Support

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Azure and/or AWS

Requirements Definition and Management

Business Risk Management

Systems Development Management

Business Modelling

Monitoring and telemetry tools

User Experience Analysis

Skills that set you apart

Strong exposure to S/4 HANA.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

