Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Program to design and implement outstanding SAP S/4 Field Logistics solution.

You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is

encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed team members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within

Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (Field Logistics) is a critical role responsible for the design, implementation, configuration, and support of SAP Field Logistics solutions, primarily focusing on the integration with other relevant SAP modules (e.g. MM, P2P, FICO). This role requires deep expertise in SAP

S/4 Field Logistics processes, standard methodologies, and integration points, as well as strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills. This role will work closely with business users, technical teams, and external consultants to ensure that the SAP S/4 Field Logistics solution meets the organization's business needs and is aligned with its overall Technology strategy.

Responsibilities:

Lead the design and configuration of SAP S/4 Field Logistics solutions, including defining organizational structures, customizing functionalities, and configuring integrations with other SAP modules. This includes understanding business requirements and translating them into technical specifications.

Analyze and understand business requirements related to field logistics processes, translate them into functional specifications and propose solutions within the SAP Field Logistics framework. Identify areas for process improvement and optimization.

Lead SAP Field Logistics implementation projects, including project planning, testing, training, and release support. Manage cutover activities and post-implementation support.

Investigate and resolve issues related to SAP Field Logistics, working closely with technical teams and SAP support as needed. Perform root cause analysis and implement corrective actions.

Find opportunities to improve and optimize SAP Field Logistics processes and functionalities, propose enhancements and implement approved changes. Stay up to date with SAP standard methodologies and new features.

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation related to SAP Field Logistics configurations, processes, and user manuals. Ensure documentation is accurate and readily accessible.

Share knowledge and standard methodologies related to SAP Field Logistics with other team members and business users. Mentor junior team members.

Collaborate effectively with business users, IT teams, and external consultants to ensure seamless integration and support of SAP S/4 Field Logistics solutions.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Demonstrable ability to analyse and optimize business processes related to field logistics.

Deep understanding and hands-on experience with SAP Materials Management and Inventory Management modules, including configuration, customization, and integration.

Demonstrable experience in field service operations, service parts management, mobile workforce support, logistics coordination, reverse logistics, and field inventory management.

Experience working as a consultant, ideally within a Big 4 or similar consulting firm, is highly advantageous. This includes client interaction, requirements gathering, and project delivery.

Deep understanding of the specific industry the client operates in (e.g. Oil & gas, utilities, retail) is crucial for tailoring solutions.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects, including planning, execution, budget control, and collaborator communication.

Good understanding of how SAP MM/IM integrates with other relevant modules (e.g. PM, FI/CO) and other systems.

Understanding of organizational change principles and experience in supporting organizations through change initiatives.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s experience or equivalent experience or equivelent degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.

10+ years of experience in SAP S/4 Field Logistics configuration and implementation Skills that set you apart

Other certifications related to supply chain management, logistics, or project management (e.g., CSCP, PMP) can be useful.

Master’s degree experience in computer science

SAP S/4 Field Logistics configuration and implementation experience both for Upstream O&G and Refineries

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience giving and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and enhancements.

Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.

What you can expect from us!

Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion:

At bp, you could be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which belief in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also helps employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues. The BRGs’ dedication to growth at all levels helps employees feel more engaged and energized. The BRGs break down barriers, so we can all do better together. Examples of BRGs include (but are not limited to):

bpWIN (bp Women’s International Network)

Pride

Working parents

PEN (Positively Ethnic Network)

bpInclusia (bp’s Asian community)

bpEnergía (bp’s Latin community)



Skills:

