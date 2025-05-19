Senior solution architect

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Network Architect to design, implement, and optimize scalable and secure network solutions. This role involves integrating modern technologies, ensuring high performance, and collaborating with various stakeholders to meet the organization's connectivity needs. You will work across the connectivity teams and other architects supporting bp.

The Lead solution architect plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances partner priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with multi-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

Architecture and Design:

Develop and maintain network architecture strategies, reference architectures, and roadmaps.

Design and implement scalable, secure, and performant network solutions using modern technologies such as SD-WAN, network function virtualization, and SDN.

Ensure integration of network solutions with existing systems and application

Technology and Innovation:

Continuously scan the market for relevant technologies and recommend their adoption.

Design and build automated, virtualized, and secure communication networks.

Stay updated with the latest innovations in network and security products, solutions, and vendors.

Collaboration and Relationships:

Understand business drivers, challenges, and emerging use cases to influence network strategy.

Collaborate with architects, engineers, and partners to collect requirements and build them into future product releases.

Simplify complex technical concepts for non-technical partners.

Performance and Quality:

Monitor network performance to ensure high availability and minimal disruption.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance network quality and user experience.

Security and Compliance:

Advocate for and ensure network architectures and designs enhance operational safety and digital security.

Implement security standard methodologies, including segmentation, content filtering, and intrusion detection and protection systems.

Vendor Management:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with vendors to ensure the best value and quality of services and products.

Supervise procurement processes related to network technologies.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Deep knowledge of network principles, including wired and wireless solutions, multi-domain hybrid WAN networks, and network service applications.

Experience with leading network technologies and vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, and Aruba Networks.

Strong understanding of security protocols and best practices for maintaining secure networks.

Proven track record in designing and implementing network strategies and solutions.

Familiarity with automation frameworks for network solutions.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Network Engineering, or a related field.

Relevant certifications and continuous learning in network technologies and security.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



