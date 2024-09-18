Service Engineer

Job summary

IT&S Group



Let me tell you about the role

Castrol India is currently uses Turfview (be spoke) Distributor Management system management to capture all the secondary sales transaction. In addition, it has a series of other key applications which make up our wider transaction system. This system will many such API’s interfaces with Customer and other bp system.

This role will look after deliveries across to support and deliver high quality of customer-focused environment.

This role is responsible to work closely with business users understand business requirements, eliciting, defining, coordinate with vendor and to ensure that I&E delivers solution that successfully meet those needs, and that our customers experience is positive, and expectations are met.

Monitor vendor performance (important metric), SLA and budgets.

Need to work closely with business users and ensure system should be compliance as per the Audit requirement.

BP is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.

The role will be accountable for:



• Focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

• Ensure development, testing, operations and ongoing improvements to digital products

• Lead development of operational procedures and work instructions, enable to successfully implement maintenance duties, and Change Requests

• Collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects

• Assure the safe application and adoption of new and changed technology into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed

• Carry out administrative tasks as needed by bp’s service management processes and Tools (e.g. SNOW, ADO, etc.)

What you will deliver

Reviewing and verifying project documents and participating in product related activities, identifying any risks and vulnerabilities.

• Domain & technical knowledge

o Sound understanding of DMS system (Distributor Management System)

o Problem solving

o Good understanding of Cloud environment (Azure, AWS), Oracle and SQL database.

o Good understanding of API’s integration (REST APIs, XML, Python, Java, JSON etc)

o Experience with agile development tools such as Azure DevOps.

o Experience in tools for managing requirements, for example, ADO, SharePoint, Visio etc

o Track record of good interpersonal, written, and verbal communications skills

o Ability to work within a virtual global team environment, self-motivated to work with limited supervision

o Exposure of Statutory compliance and Audit requirement

o Vendor Contract management, KPI tacking, SLA, budget etc.

- Knowledge of ERP (JD Edwards) will be an added advantage.

- Knowledge of latest technologies automation tools like Automation Anywhere, AI/ML, Customer - Relationship Management (CRM), Salesforce, API Designer will be an added advantage.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

• Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses. (A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/I, )

• ITIL Qualification desirable but not required

• Prior experience working in an IT support role within a FGMG environment

• Good understanding of DMS (Distributor Management system)

• Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

• Good change management skills and delivery assurance experience

• Can resolve conflicting ideas and demands to provide clarity and establish priorities that aligns with business objectives

• The ability to deliver a message effectively and concisely at all levels, on both a technical and a business level

• Track record of good interpersonal, written, and verbal communications skills

• Ideally experience with agile development tools such as Azure DevOps and Jira

Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.