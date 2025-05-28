Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Ship Tracking Senior Analyst

At bp, energy trading comes together in our global bp Trading and Shipping group. It is where we link our experience as a leading energy producer with our knowledge of specific markets to provide customers with the energy products they need. The ever shifting geo-political, regulatory and environmental landscape provides an outstanding opportunity for high potential candidates to understand at the most granular level how energy drives the world.

In this role You will:

Run a global shiptracking portfolio for the EH, UK and US oil trading businesses for the assigned trading bench

Monitor vessel movement data and other sources of cargo intelligence to classify vessel activity – specifically load and discharge locations and dates, cargo type and volume, cargo owners and vessel charterers.

Apply professional judgement to predict vessel destinations, cargoes and charterers from information sets and prior historical patterns.

Develop understanding of the various commodity markets. Specifically the market participants, assets and supply & demand fundamentals of relevant commodities.

Ensure that ship tracking and flows data are kept up to date, maintaining smooth running, continued accuracy and timeliness of regular reports and other outputs, which drives the commercial decision making in the relevant trading bench

Be an active member of and contributor to the Cargo Intelligence Development Team, driving the evolution of ship tracking knowledge, tooling and capability

Standardize global processes and work with the Trading Excellence team to find opportunities for automation

High level of interactions with relevant commercial stakeholders, across analytics, trading, operations and chartering to collect and verify information, promote collaboration and maximise impact daily

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (technology, economics or finance) degree

Understanding of the trading & shipping industry – oil trading knowledge is an advantage

2-3 years of trading/shipping/logistics/marine transportation work experience

transportation work experience Proficient English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills: ability to connect dots and see patterns

Advanced knowledge of Excel (e.g. formulas, indexing, pivots) and ability to work with data

Knowledge of Power BI is an advantage – or willingness to learn how to create visualisations for various reports

Knowledge of Python / VBA is an advantage – or willingness to learn how to write reliable numerical codes

Pro-active communicator, able to flag and resolve issues and build effective networks

Good attention to detail, ability to prioritise, organize and multi-task

A continuous improvement mindset to drive various improvements within the team – experience in smaller projects

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!