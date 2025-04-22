Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Shop Technician/Machinist is responsible for learning all aspects of the equipment and engine repair, tune-up, overhaul and rebuild process for a reciprocating engine and other auxiliary equipment used in a landfill gas fueled power plant.

Key accountabilities

Strong dedication to safety and active participation in safety training.

Maintains a solid understanding of a landfill gas power plants interaction among the various systems and components.

Maintains a detailed understanding of gaseous fueled reciprocating engines; specifically the Caterpillar G3520C and or G3516A.

Performs major equipment and engine repairs, tune-ups, rebuilds and overhauls on the landfill gas engines and equipment.

Rebuilds all plant equipment on and off-line.

Welds, fabricates and machines parts for the engine rebuilds and overhauls.

Maintains an inventory of tools, parts, fluids and other supplies for shop operations.

Able to draw a schematic of all systems and complete a written description of all system operation.

Occasionally will be required to provide onsite support to power plants for major maintenance operations and /or for operational capacity.

Performs rebuilds of standard high volume power plant components.

Performs rebuilds of advance components such as vacuum pumps, gas blowers and heat exchangers.

Assists other Company facilities as directed by management.

Finishes the Company and regulatory training.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Essential education

HS Diploma required

Essential experience

Experience with plant operations and maintenance.

Experience with precision machining equipment.

Unyielding dedication to safety and able to positively represent the company’s safety culture.

Knowledgeable on the use of basic hand tools.

Basic Mechanical and electrical experience and or training.

Able to understand and comprehend basic operation of all power plant equipment.

Read and comprehend equipment manuals.

The work hours are Mon.-Thur. 6am-4:30pm. The work schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Some travel may be required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? $22/hour - $24/hour

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.