Production & Operations



Operations Group



The BP Refinery Rotterdam (BPRR) is one of the largest refineries in Europe, with an annual capacity of 150 million barrels of crude oil and is strategically located at one of the busiest oil trading ports in the world. BPRR works closely on a day-to-day basis with the commercial and trading team in London. The objective of BPRR’s Commercial department is to maximize the profitability of the refinery.

Short Term Planner



The Short Term Planner is responsible for the six weeks rolling commercial schedule with the focus on safe and reliable operation (silent running) and maximization of the refinery gross margin. As such, the person in this role holds oversight that the schedule complies with all refinery operating limits, driving short term operational optimisations and commercial performance in line with refinery strategy.

Actively working with ‘Supply, Trading & Shipping’ and ‘refinery operations’ to capture market opportunities;

Actively working with third parties (terminals / pipelines / surveyors) to optimize the product schedule;

Monitors refinery operation for potential changes to refinery processing capabilities that may impact refinery production plans;

Keep track of inventories of components and final products.

Identifying opportunities and initiating projects to improve refinery capabilities and performance, especially in the logistics of the Oil Movement asset;

Initiate or participate in Management of Changes (MOC) for optimisation or approval of cover requests;

A Bachelor degree or experience on equivalent level in Engineering, Science or Business is preferred;

Experience working in refining, tank-terminal operations or laboratory with a good understanding of the economics and operational aspects of an oil refinery is preferred;

Fluent ability (both written and verbal) in English and (preferably) Dutch;

Good IT skills and preferably experienced with crude / product scheduling tools;

We are looking for candidates with a bias to performance and with strong interpersonal skills. People in the short-term planner role enjoy working in a complex and dynamic environment can have a helicopter view over complex situations and are able to work effectively under pressure. Good analytical and team working skills are essential.

Certificate VCA

A Personal Profile Analysis and an assessment center might be part of this selection process;

Work location is the Rotterdam Refinery in the Netherlands.

BP Refinery Rotterdam provides excellent primary and secondary working conditions and possibilities for personal development.

Work is conducted in dayshift.

This position is a local position, performed under local Terms and Conditions.

Present a full contiguous resume quoting all subsequent dates.

Be willing to cooperate with a reference examination.

A copy of a valid identity document and, if applicable, a copy of your residence permit.

A Certificate of Conduct (VOG).

A copy of the indicated valid diplomas in the resume.

This position is office-based at our Dutch central BP refinery in Europoort, Rotterdam. Candidates must have their own transportation to our location, as it is not accessible by public transport.

Then please let us know as soon as possible by applying via the website. If you experience any issues during the application process or while creating an account on our website, please contact our Senior Recruiter Maja Rodriguez at the phone number below:



+31 10 713 3023



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.