Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The BP Refinery Rotterdam (BPRR) is one of the largest refineries in Europe, with an annual capacity of 150 million barrels of crude oil and is strategically located at one of the busiest oil trading ports in the world. BPRR works closely on a day-to-day basis with the commercial and trading team in London. The objective of BPRR’s Commercial department is to maximize the profitability of the refinery.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join us and advance your career as an
Short Term Planner
The Short Term Planner is responsible for the six weeks rolling commercial schedule with the focus on safe and reliable operation (silent running) and maximization of the refinery gross margin. As such, the person in this role holds oversight that the schedule complies with all refinery operating limits, driving short term operational optimisations and commercial performance in line with refinery strategy.
This position is office-based at our Dutch central BP refinery in Europoort, Rotterdam. Candidates must have their own transportation to our location, as it is not accessible by public transport.
Interested?
Then please let us know as soon as possible by applying via the website. If you experience any issues during the application process or while creating an account on our website, please contact our Senior Recruiter Maja Rodriguez at the phone number below:
+31 10 713 3023
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.