Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Would you like to be part of a diverse and dedicated team that is at the forefront of making energy cleaner and better?

We are seeking passionate Site Support Engineer to join our Production & Operations organization in the Mauritania & Senegal region!

The role is crucial in supporting our site teams to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient operations and to be based offshore on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Hub, a key site in our operations.

Reporting to Site Manager, we expect you to be the first point of contact within the offshore team, liaising with the onshore Facility Support Team, providing and gathering critical information, and supporting the Site Manager in prioritizing and delivering daily tasks.

You will support the offshore leadership team by facilitating knowledge sharing on recent incidents and success stories.

In this role, you will also have the opportunity to maintain a broad understanding of asset vulnerabilities and associated process safety risks.

Enjoy a balanced work-life schedule with 4 weeks working offshore and 4 weeks at home.

Note that this position is open for national applications only.

Apply now by submitting your CV in English and take the next step in your career with us!

About the role:

Act as the first point of contact for issues arising at site and carry out initial information gathering to support resolution of issues.​

Increase the site understanding of asset vulnerabilities.​

Support the Management of Change (MOC), Engineering Query (EQ), Anomaly Assessment & Tracking (AA&T) and defect elimination processes.​

Support the Operations team in conducting simple investigations.​

Support the risk management process, including development and implementation of risk action plans and communication of barrier health.​

Perform self-verification tasks at site.​

About your education:

Qualification in Engineering or related discipline issued by either Mauritania or Senegal​.

Mauritania:

Postgraduate Maitrise​

Postgraduate Master​

Senegal:​

Undergraduate Diplome d’Ingenieur​

Postgraduate Diplome d’etudes Approfondies (DEA),​

Postgraduate Diplome d’etudes Superieures Specialisees (DESS)​

Postgraduate Maitrise​

Postgraduate Master II ​

About your experience and competencies:

3-5 years of relevant experience in a support role, preferably within an engineering discipline

Experience on an operating site​

Technical knowledge and experience in engineering, with knowledge of the relevant industry codes, standards and regulations

Ability to discuss guidance with the onshore team on the appropriate designs and systems to prevent, control and mitigate risks.

Exposure and previous communication experience with stakeholders

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Minimum Upper-Intermediate level of English language​

Other requirements:

Ability to work offshore, 12-hour shifts on a 4 weeks on / 4 weeks off rotation

The rotational pattern will be fixed and can only be changed with approval by the Site Manager

Prioritize safety and risk management

Meticulous attention to detail through your technical background.

Foster a culture of honesty and collaboration

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

