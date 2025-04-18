Site Technicians - National Recruitment

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Join BP: Pioneering Energy in Mauritania and Senegal

BP is a global energy company dedicated to safe, reliable, and sustainable operations. We are at the forefront of the dynamic energy sector in Mauritania and Senegal, and we invite committed individuals to join our team and drive our success forward!

We are now offering diverse opportunities for highly motivated professionals to fill multiple site technician positions within our operations.

These positions are crucial for the safe and efficient functioning of our facilities and include:

Instrumentation Technicians

Mechanical Technicians

Operations/Production Technicians (including Control Room Operators)

Position work schedule:

28-day offshore rotation followed by a 28-day field break

Standard 12-hour shifts

Position location: Various Offshore Locations in Mauritania and Senegal.

Note that this position is open to national applications only.

If you are ready to take on a challenging and rewarding career with BP, apply now by submitting your application in English and be part of our innovative team!

About the role (varies depending on the discipline):

Instrumentation Technicians: Maintain and troubleshoot instrumentation, control, and safety systems.

Mechanical Technicians: Diagnose, repair, and install mechanical equipment, ensuring optimal performance.

Operations/Production Technicians: Operate process equipment, monitor control systems, and ensure production targets are met.

Adhere to strict safety, environmental, and regulatory standards.

Utilize computerized maintenance management systems and electronic control of work systems.

Conduct risk assessments and implement control measures.

Maintain accurate records and reports.

Participate in emergency response activities.

Coaching and training other team members

Essential Competencies and Qualifications (varies depending on the discipline):

Completion of a recognized apprenticeship, technical degree, or equivalent in a relevant field.

Minimum 5 years of post-apprenticeship/degree experience in the oil and gas, petrochemical, or related industry.

Strong knowledge of relevant technical disciplines (instrumentation, mechanical, operations)

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems and electronic control of work systems.

Strong commitment to health, safety, environmental, and regulatory compliance.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Fluency in verbal and written English.

Must be comfortable working in a variety of locations throughout Mauritania and Senegal, including offshore environments.

Fitness for duty and participation in emergency response.

Specific Role Requirements (varies depending on the discipline):

Instrumentation Technicians: CompEx/ATEX certification, experience with instrument diagnostic tools.

Mechanical Technicians: Competence in mechanical joint integrity, experience with hydraulic systems and rotating equipment.

Operations/Production Technicians: Experience with control room operations, process safety, and hydrocarbon production.

To Apply:

If you are a motivated and experienced professional seeking a challenging and rewarding career with BP in the energy sector of Mauritania and Senegal, and are comfortable with the specified work schedule, we encourage you to apply.

Please submit your resume/CV in English, detailing your qualifications and relevant experience. Kindly ensure to indicate your preferred role(s) in your resume/CV.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.