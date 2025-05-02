Job summary

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Skills Performance Consultant, role is responsible for shaping and implementing global development strategies to align with bp's strategic objectives. This role involves assessing business needs, translating strategic goals into actionable people development plans, and closing skills gaps through targeted interventions and programs. The Skills Performance Consultant, will integrate skills insights into workforce planning and performance management while collaborating with both internal and external stakeholders to foster a skills-centric culture. Key responsibilities include developing an annual skills and learning strategy that supports requirements and, working closely with business leaders to identify role-specific skills and career requirements, and maintaining a relevant skills framework. The role is critical for ensuring compliance with both internal and external regulations, maintaining high standards of competence, and building a workforce equipped to meet current and future challenges. The Skills Performance Consultant operates at the highest levels of the organization, engaging with top executives and key stakeholders to drive critical initiatives. This position requires a deep understanding of complex global business contexts and the ability to influence and guide senior management. The Skills Performance Consultant will manage high-impact projects that shape the future capabilities of the organization and ensure alignment with bp’s long-term vision. The role demands exceptional critical thinking, advanced technical expertise, and the ability to navigate and influence a multifaceted, high-stakes environment, underscoring its critical importance to bp’s overall success.

What you will do:

Works with Skills Performance managers, Talent, P&C and business leaders, engaging in strategic planning conversations with key customers to discuss their near-term business strategy and skill needs and how it will be operationalized through a prioritized skills to be ‘built’ plan.

Understands the strategic workforce and skill development context for their area of responsibility and how this connects to common priorities across bp to ensure solutions deliver maximum value.

Translates key performance shifts into prioritized skills to be 'built' and understands the relationship with skills to be 'bought' through workforce planning.

Creates and delivers the prioritized skills to be ‘built’ plan for their area of responsibility, including detailed needs analysis and impact evaluation strategy.

Proposes solutions for the design team and completes the business value and skills performance briefing documents to demonstrate solution value and impact and enable robust prioritization conversations.

Maintains strong working relationships to ensure solutions developed and implemented meet needs by creating an effective atmosphere for collaboration between subject matter experts, customers, and the learning design excellence team. Solves complex problems and supports the team to remove blockers.

Owns the catalogue for their area of responsibility, ensures solutions are refined to increase impact and efficiency and retired when they no longer bring value.

Leads, mentors and coaches the squads of supporting analysts with the learning organisations; ensuring they understand and focus on key performance shifts in the performance of their role.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in human resources, organizational development, business administration, education or related field.

10+ years’ experience in complex organizations, specifically HR, skills management, performance management or workforce planning or within supported business

5-years’ experience advising, coaching, and influencing senior executives

Skills:

Deep learning, skills and knowledge management

Skill's management and workforce planning

Data analytics and reporting

Project management

Innovation

Communication and senior stakeholder collaboration

Growth mindset

Critical thinking

Stakeholder management

Data analysis, visualization and interpretation

Problem solving

Creativity and innovation

Artificial intelligence

Learning application and behaviour change

Commercial competence

‘Getting things done’

Communication and influence

Collaboration

Leading through ambiguity

Technical:

Deep technical skills required in supported business or within skills, learning and consulting

Behavioural:

Live learning delivery and presentation skills to large audiences

Strong understanding of current trends in skills management, talent development, and impactful learning

Proven ability to deliver balanced solutions, combining business-specific expertise and technical/functional knowledge with a strong understanding of people development and developing consumer grade solutions

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

