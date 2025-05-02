Job summary

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Skills Performance Senior Advisor is responsible for driving the development and execution of skills management strategies, interventions, and programmes that align with bp’s business and talent goals.

This role focuses on optimizing employee performance by analyzing strategic skills gaps across a specific business, overseeing the development of skills programmes to close these gaps, and ensuring bp has the necessary skills for current and future needs.

It is a global role requiring strong collaboration with senior leaders in business areas and across PC&C. This role is critical for ensuring the organization remains competitive by developing a workforce equipped with the skills necessary to drive performance and meet future business challenges. The Skills Performance Senior Advisor will enable precision skilling to help our people perform today and predictive skilling to help our people transform for tomorrow.

What you will do:

Understands the strategic workforce and skill development context for their area of responsibility and how this connects to common priorities across bp to ensure solutions deliver maximum value.

Contributes to the creation of the prioritized skills to be ‘built’ plan for their area of responsibility, including detailed needs analysis and impact evaluation strategy.

Creates skill impact plans to articulate the ‘needle’ shifts needed to close skill gaps and expected performance outcomes.

Proposes solutions for the design team and completes the business value and skills performance briefing documents to demonstrate solution value and impact and enable robust prioritization conversations.

Builds strong working relationships to ensure solutions developed and executed meet needs by creating an effective atmosphere for collaboration between subject matter experts, customers, and the learning design excellence team. Solves problems and stewards solutions through to deployment.

Enables access to solutions by creating and maintaining grow@bp plans, marketing learning and community building. Advocates for grow@bp to drive adoption, usage and business impact.

Engages the audience; collects, analyses and interprets data on targets such as simplicity, usefulness, skill proficiency and application, confidence and behaviour change using bp recommended tools.

Measures ‘needle’ shifts and performance outcomes.

Uses data insights and foresights to recommend changes to ensure performance outcomes are achieved and solutions are refined to increase impact and efficiency.suring they understand and focus on high value deliverables for the learning organisation.

What you will need ?

Bachelor’s degree in a Learning and development or data analytics related subject or relevant qualification or relevant experience in applicable business area.

Skills:

Skills analysis, mapping and development; learning and development knowledge; project management;

Gowth mindset; ‘getting things done’; marketing learning; creating and measuring impact; learning application and behavioural change; people data knowledge; data analysis, visualization and interpretation;

Problem solving; collaboration; creativity and innovation; communication, influencing; commercial acumen.management;

Decision making; agility core practices;

Problem solving; learning content design and management; creating a high performing team.

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical Skills:

Experience of Degreed (grow@bp), Xyleme and Cornerstone (My Talent & Learning).

Understanding of current trends in skills management, talent development, and impactful learning.

5 – 7 years’ experience in HR, talent management, skills development or performance management roles.

Behavioral:

Proven ability to deliver balanced solutions, combining business-specific expertise and technical/functional knowledge with a strong understanding of people development and developing consumer-grade solutions.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



