Skills Taxonomy & Inferencing Consultant

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Skills Performance Consultant – Skills taxonomy and inferencing is responsible for driving the development and implementation of a company-wide comprehensive skill taxonomy, and demonstrating skills inference methodologies to enhance bp’s talent and people plans. This role supports bp’s transition from IOC to IEC by equipping people with the skills, knowledge, and behaviours to perform today and create opportunities to build new skills for future careers. The role involves maintaining a quality standard for the skills taxonomy, supporting talent processes across bp, and acting as a process custodian for how skills data is used and managed. This work supports PC&C teams in identifying future skills needs, investing in closing current skills gaps, and making proactive, data-driven talent decisions. The role is global, with many internal collaborators, and generates options and information for senior levels, including the bp board.

Own and manage bp’s skills taxonomy, supporting change governance and continuous improvement of the taxonomy:

Work with skills performance managers to curate the skills taxonomy model, collating and managing data from across the business, holding a ‘single version of the truth’ for skills data.

Define, implement and improve our skills data governance and accountabilities, helping embed the change process across PC&C.

Consult and advise PC&C teams and the wider business on developing and using our master skills taxonomy data.

Maintain a high standard of content in the taxonomy, classifying skills and copy-editing with reference to the bp writing style guide.

Find opportunities for continuous improvement, including (over-time) migration of skills data to industry standard taxonomies or integration of new and emerging skills into bp solutions.

Project work to integrate skills data across talent processes and embed into core PC&C products and solutions:

Partner with PC&C services and solutions teams to integrate the bp skills taxonomy into core solutions and processes, including master data management across our solution architecture.

Partner with PC&C process owners to integrate skills data into core talent processes (e.g. use of skills data in learning pathways, skills-based sourcing/hiring, and skills-based deployment).

Work across the wider Talent team and job catalogue data owners to build a lasting and evolving solution to enable the simple translation of jobs to skills, for skills forecasting and skills gap analysis.

Develop and deliver our skills data strategy to evolve the way we manage, and add new value from skills data at bp:

Work with People Insights and Analytics to define ways to analyse internal skills data utilisation over time and look for signs of skill decline or new skill growth, as both insights for skill owners, and as an input into evolving the skill taxonomy.

Work with Talent Intelligence to assess how skills data in external labour markets appears to be evolve, and how external trends can inform how skills may need to evolve in bp.

Assess the value solutions (such as skills inference) to identify skills synonyms and adjacencies, and inform ‘dynamic updates’ to our taxonomy, working with skill performance managers and the business to overlay contextual knowledge of the ‘relatedness’ of skills, as part of a controlled governance process.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Additional certifications in project management, PMP are a plus.

Usually requires 10 years’ experience in HR, learning and development, workforce analytics or similar roles with a focus on sophisticated, ambiguous data sets, skills taxonomies and/or skills inference.

Skills taxonomy development; data analysis, visualization and interpretation; skills inference; reporting; growth mindset; critical thinking; collaborator management; problem solving; creativity and innovation; artificial intelligence; learning application and behaviour change; commercial competence; ‘getting things done’; communication; consulting; collaboration; leading through ambiguity.

Skills from the capability framework for PC&C COE specialists: managing change; psychological safety; continuous learning; legal and regulatory environment and compliance; continuous improvement; analytical thinking; agility core practices; resilience; teamwork; customer centric thinking.

Experience in embedding process change and governance mechanisms. Strong data-literacy and analysis skills – can handle sophisticated/ambiguous data. High attention to detail – can appraise text against defined standards and classification models.

Data analysis expertise: extensive experience with skills mapping tools and HR technologies including Workday, Degreed (grow@bp), Xyleme, Cornerstone (My Talent & Learning and skills inferencing systems). Understanding of machine learning, AI or data-drive techniques for skills identification.

Strong written and verbal communications, able to distil complicated ideas into clear, understandable messages.

Experience in relationship and collaborator management, both coordinating with and coaching collaborators to reach stated outcomes in a collaborative way.

Strong project delivery and project management skills – can handle various tasks across different parts of the business (switching context regularly), and prioritising feature work against overall goals.

A problem-solver, able to think both analytically, and to connect to the bigger strategic picture across multiple business contexts. Ability to influence without authority and to incorporate feedback from multiple individuals while moving projects forward.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



