Social & Influencer Marketing Specialist

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

Apply now! Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets. At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally. We are currently looking for Social & Influencer Specialist role based in Mumbai and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role!

Join us at Castrol as we expand our digital footprint and innovate our brand strategies. Strategic media partnerships and influencer collaborations are crucial in driving our brand forward.

Digital partnerships and influencer engagement are central to our brand-building efforts. By leveraging influencers' reach and authenticity, we strive to improve brand consideration and drive conversion. In this role, you will craft & execute comprehensive influencer strategy, aligning with our brand values and business objectives.

You will forge new partnerships, handle existing relationships, and deploy innovative sponsorship initiatives. Your efforts will amplify our brand presence across digital platforms and foster deeper engagement with consumers, mechanics, and dealers. Additionally, you will lead all aspects of all content integrations, including in film, in show, with partners (auto portals), influencers, website content, and e-commerce A+ content.

We seek content enthusiast with strategic insights and creative skill to drive our content and influencer marketing. This is your chance to be at the forefront of a critical growth area for Castrol, making a tangible impact on our brand's success.

Join us and be part of a team redefining the future of lubricant marketing. Your contributions will drive brand consideration, improve consumer experiences, and achieve remarkable business results.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Content Strategy and Integration:



• Plan and strategize content creation and integration opportunities across various platforms, and social media handles.

• Collaborate with space and brand teams to ensure content aligns with brand guidelines and marketing goals.

• Develop and implement a content calendar to ensure timely delivery of content across all platforms.

• Ensure all content is consistent with the brand voice, style, and tone.



Sponsorship Deployment:



• Deploy all sports-related sponsorship results, including cricket and motorsport, crafting and supporting intellectual properties (IPs) to drive engagement and conversation around the brands.

• Handle and activate sponsorship agreements, ensuring all results are met and demonstrating partnerships to improve exposure.

Partnership Management:

• Assist in handling existing partnerships and forging new ones build consideration for brands.

• Regularly evaluate and report on the efficiency of partnerships, suggesting improvements and adjustments as needed.

Influencer Strategy:



• Develop the influencer plan for all brands, including YouTube, Instagram, and auto portals.

• Identify and engage with key influencers that align with marketing objectives.

Content Development:

• Supervise the creation of high-quality, engaging content for video, blog posts, social media, and website content.

• Work closely with creative teams to develop compelling visuals and multimedia content.

• Ensure SEO best practices are implemented in all content to improve search engine rankings and visibility.

• Coordinate with e-commerce teams to build A+ content that improves product listings and drives conversions.

Campaign Management:



• Supervise deployment, including crafting briefs, creative development, deal closures, and financial administration.

• Supervise and analyze the performance of influencer and content marketing campaigns.



Experience and Qualifications:

• Post Graduate degree in a related field

• 6-10 years of work experience in media, content, or social media agency.

• Proven track record to devise and coordinate content plans at scale A+ content.

• Prior work experience with influencers and platform integrations is a plus.

• Strong project management skills, with the ability to balance multiple projects simultaneously.

• Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

• Proficiency in using analytics tools to measure campaign performance.

• Comfortable working with ambiguity and short turnaround times.

• Showcases strategic intent and think long term and at scale.

• Creative approach with a passion for staying ahead of industry trends and innovations.

• Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and external partners.

• Knowledge of SEO and content optimization techniques to increase organic reach.

• Being an Auto enthusiast, understanding the ecosystem is an added advantage

You will work with:

Key Stakeholders - Brand teams, Corporate Communications team, agencies- Media, Social.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



